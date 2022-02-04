The stock exchanges today, February 4, 2022. The ECB still weighs on the markets, EU price lists are falling. US employment figures better than expected, but unemployment rises

MILAN – 2.10 pm The European stock exchanges miss the rebound after the red after the losses recorded yesterday and following the intervention of the ECB president Christine Lagarde who for the first time seemed not to rule out a rate hike already this year. A good drive came from the Asian sector which moved all in large upward in the wake of the record accounts of Amazon which yesterday announced that it had doubled profits to 14 billion. With the financial centers still closed for holidays, Tokyo marks a + 0.7% e Hong Kong it grows by more than three percentage points towards the close. In Europe, the indices are all down after a mixed start. Milan drops 1.55%, London is fractional declining, Frankfurt loses 1.36% e Paris grows by 0.77%. Intesa Sanpaolo was in the spotlight at Piazza Affari, which today announced its 2021 results, with profits increasing compared to the previous year, and the new plan for 2025.

It remains at yesterday’s closing levels spread, stable at 150 basis points, with the yield of the Italian ten-year bond at 1.65%. On the foreign exchange market theEUR still gains ground against the dollar in the wake of yesterday’s words from Christine Lagarde. The single currency rises 0.12% against the dollar to 1.1454 and 0.13% against the yen to 131.71.

Among the macroeconomic data, orders to industry in Germany rose by 2.8% in December: the figure above expectations which estimated a + 0.5%, but down compared to the previous + 3.6%. Orders increased by 5.5% over the year. US employment figures better than expected. Despite the peak of the Omicron variant, the US economy created 476,000 jobs in January, “far above expectations,” according to the US government. The unemployment rate, on the other hand, rose slightly to 4% (+ 0.1%).

On the commodities front, the price of Petroleum it continues to run on the Asian markets, remaining at the highest levels for seven years. Brent rose 0.33% to $ 91.41, WTI rose 0.56% to $ 90.78 a barrel.