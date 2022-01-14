The stock exchanges today, January 14th. EU price lists down in the wake of Wall Street. German GDP rises by 2.7% in 2021

MILAN- Lazy sitting for the European stock exchanges at the end of the week. The spotlights of the markets remain focused on the Fed’s next moves on interest rates and on the upward trend in inflation. Investors also look at the trend of Omicron infections with any containment measures and the effects on the economic recovery. The lists remain in the wake of the sales that hit the tech and auto sectors in particular yesterday, dragging down the main indices. Milan loses 0.85%, London 0.44% Frankfurt 0.75% e Paris 0.93%. and Asian stock exchanges closed the session down. Tokyo archives the week down 1.28%. While negotiations are still in progress, Hong Kong (-0.48%), Shanghai (-0.81%), Seoul (-1.36%) and Mumbai (-0.44%) are also in the red. In contrast to Shenzhen (+ 0.1%).

On the macroeconomic front, the German GDP figure was recorded, which grew by 2.7% in 2021 in line with expectations, from -4.6% in 2020. In France, in December, consumer prices increased by 0.2 % over one month and 2.8% over one year. Bank of Italy, on the other hand, recorded a decline of 16 billion in public debt, to 2694 billion, mainly due to the decrease in the Treasury’s liquidity. Consumer confidence, retail sales and corporate inventories are arriving from the US.

Among currencies, EUR little movement on the dollar with the single European currency at 1.1466 on the dollar. The euro falls against the yen to 130.49. The spread between BTP and the German Bund starts the session a little moved at 131 points, compared to 130 points at yesterday’s closing. The yield of the Italian 10-year is stable at 1.214%

Start of the day slightly moved for the prices of Petroleum. Wti crude is gaining 0.1% at $ 82.16 a barrel. Brent was also positive, increasing by 0.30% to 84.72 dollars a barrel