The stock exchanges today, January 18th. Weak EU lists, US bond yields and the oil rush are worrying

MILAN – 9.15 am. Departure in decline for the European stock exchanges. Under observation of the markets there is still the rise in US Treasury yields, in the perspective of a rate hike by the Fed as early as the next few months, with the yield on the 10-year bond rising to 1, 84%, a new record since January 2020. Investors are also paying attention to the flare-up in the price of oil, which has remained at its highest for seven years. TO Milan the Ftse Mib drops 0.43%, London loses 0.36%, Frankfurt 0.61% e Paris 0.5%.

The day was also down for the Asian stock exchanges, after the meeting of the Japanese central bank which left interest rates unchanged and updated the outlook on inflation. Closes down Tokyo (-0.27%) while Hong Kong (-0.33%), Shenzhen (-0.42%), Seoul (-0.89%) and Mumbai (-0.24%) are down while trading is still open ). In contrast Shanghai (+ 0.68%).

On the currency market, theEUR opens down just below $ 1.14 and trades at $ 1.1398. Euro / yen up to 130.95. Also up dollar / yen at 114.88. Opening at 136 points for the spread between BTP and German Bund, with the yield of the Italian ten-year at 1.29% on the secondary market.

The run of the Petroleum with prices that, as mentioned, have been at their highest levels for 7 years: the reference WTI crude oil gains a further 1.84% at 85.36 dollars a barrel and the North Sea Brent oil changes hands at 87.70 dollars with a increase of 1.40%.