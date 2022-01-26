The stock exchanges today, January 26th. Fed unveils rate cards, markets hanging on how much Powell will be “hawk”. Brent breaks through $ 90

MILAN – The need to “fasten our belts” on the stock markets is confirmed in the face of the imminent decision of the Federal Reserve, the American Central Bank, on rates. On the Italian evening, the Washington institution will explain the calendar with which the rate hikes will begin next March: by now everyone expects this to happen. The key ones had been reduced to a range of 0 to 0.25% in March 2020, in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, to support the economy through consumption. Monetary officials will also say whether they will move by 25 basis points or directly by 50 points, as some believe the Fed can do by trying to immediately extinguish the pressures that come from inflation, considering that instead the economic recovery after the Covid shock is already well underway.

“We still expect two key rate hikes in the first half of 2022 and none in the second, as inflation fears are expected to subside,” Standard Chartered Bank economists Steve Englander and John Davies said in a statement. “But until inflation slows significantly, there is a risk that the Fed will say and do more rather than less,” they warn. Indeed, many other observers point to even four squeezes over the course of the year. Not only that, it will also be important to understand how the Governor Powell it intends to manage the reduction in the central bank’s balance sheet that has swelled by Treasury due to special bond purchase programs to support the economy. A transition to be managed with great delicacy, also in light of the fact that global equities have already lost around 7% in this 2022.

Waiting for these very important indications, which generated strong ups and downs in the first sessions of the year, today the European markets end up sharply. Robust closure for Milan (+ 2.27%) with Tod’s in evidence after the publication of 2021 revenues, also banks and oil companies are doing well. The others are also very positive: Paris salt of 2.11%, Frankfurt 2.19% e London 1.34%.

Futures on too Wall Street they are positive after yet another day on the swing, with the S & P500 losing 3%, then recovered and then turned again to finish in the red. The Nasdaq was still heavy yesterday evening: it lost 2% and is about to close the worst month since October 2008: yesterday it weighed Microsoftwhich initially suffered the blow of the forecasts released during the quarter but then recovered (in the after-hours market) on reassuring indications about the cloud business.

The Asian stock exchanges concluded the session in no particular order, also putting the tensions between Russia and Ukraine in the spotlight with the possible sanctions for the Kremlin. The trend in coronavirus infections and the difficulties in procuring microchips also weigh on the price lists. Concludes the decreasing trading Tokyo (-0.44%), settling at a lows in 13 months. Closures on a cautious rise elsewhere: a Hong Kong the market after having fluctuated all day marked a gain, with the Hang Seng index climbing 0.19% to 24,289.90 points. In China, it is Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.66% to 3,455.67 points, while it Shenzhen Composite Index on the second Chinese market rose 0.70%, to 2,329.17 points. TO Seoul the Kospi index lost 0.41%.

On the macroeconomic front, consumer confidence from France was reported (it dropped to 99 points in January, inflation worries). In Italy, Istat reports that in 2021 as a whole, tricolor exports to non-EU countries grow by 16.3%, reaching levels higher than those of 2019. For imports, 2021 closes with a more marked increase (+ 27.7%), mainly explained by the increases in purchases of energy products and intermediate goods. In the month of December alone, the trade surplus is reduced to 4.7 billion.

From the United States, the trade balance, preliminary wholesale inventories, new home sales and weekly change in oil inventories are forecast. Stable closure in the meantime for theEUR: the single currency is trading at $ 1.1280. The spread between the ten-year BTPs and the German Bund counterparts, it opens at 142.8 points, slightly down from yesterday’s close at 143 points. The yield drops to 1.32%. In the meantime, the Treasury has placed Short Term BTPs (two-year maturity, November 2023) with rising yields: securities for 3.75 billion euros were placed against requests for 5.3 billion with a negative gross yield (-0 , 13%), up 13 percentage points compared to the previous November issue. The auction also included the eleventh tranche of the 5-year BTP, maturing in 2026, for € 590 million and a yield of -1.18% and the 36th tranche of the thirty-year BTO maturing in 2041 for an amount of € 409 million and a gross yield. 0.04%.

Among commodities, tensions in Ukraine keep prices high Petroleum on the markets. Brent soars to $ 90 a barrel for the first time since 2014. Futures rise 2% in New York taking advantage of the Wall Street rally