The stock exchanges today, January 4th. EU lists in cautious rise, OPEC + confirms the increase in production in February

MILAN – The European stock exchanges restarted positive also in this second session of the year. The trend of infections linked to the Omicron variant remains in the spotlight, which in the United States led to the record figure of one million infections in a single day. The wave of new cases, however, does not yet seem to deal hard blows to the economies of the countries and the climate on the markets remains encouraging.

Investors’ attention today turned to the meeting of countries Opec +. As expected, the organization and producers confirmed an increase in oil production of 400,000 barrels per day in February, following a roadmap to slowly restore production cuts made during the most acute phase of the pandemic crisis. . A decision that pushed the prices of the Petroleum: Brent surpassed $ 80 a barrel to 80.02, up 0.94%, WTI rose 0.87% to 76.9. Milan marks a + 0.81% in closing. TO Paris the Cac advances by 1.39% to 7,317.41 points, a London the FTSE 100 rises by 1.63% to 7,505.20 points, a Frankfurt the Dax gained 0.83% to 16,153.43 points. M. Wall Street, after a positive opening, proceeds mixed. On the Asian side, the indices end in no particular order: Tokyo it closed at + 1.77% with the yen at a 5-year low against the dollar, 115.70, while the Chinese prices are down.

On the macroeconomic data front, retail sales in Germany increased by 0.6% in November compared to the previous month, while on an annual basis they decreased by 2.9% while the unemployment rate in Germany remained unchanged at 3, 30% in November compared to the previous month.

Finally, it is slightly up spread: the differential between the BTP and the Bund stopped at 134 points, compared to 132 points at yesterday’s closing. The yield of the Italian 10-year rose to 1.21%, compared to 1.2% on the eve of when it reached the level of the most recent peak of last November 1st. Among currencies, the euro closes up. The single currency goes up

at $ 1.1305 and at 131.09 yen. Dollar up against the yen at 116.05.