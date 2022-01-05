The stock exchanges today, January 5th. Europe still with the plus sign, positive EU lists

MILAN- The European stock exchanges archive the third consecutive session with the plus sign. The index strengthened in the afternoon after it had started again sluggish this morning, in the wake of yesterday’s sales on Wall Street in the technology sector, with the Nasdaq closing at -1.33%, bucking the Dow Jones. Also in this case, the assessments on the effects of the Omicron variant conditioned the choices of investors, the impact of which on the possible slowdown of the world economy could prove to be more modest than expected. For this reason, purchases from the tourism sector prevailed yesterday on the US price lists, while healthcare and technology, the great “winners” of the pandemic period, moved in the opposite direction. The slowdown in the tech contagion had also infected the Asian lists, which was also affected by the decision of the Chinese giant Tencent to sell 3 billion dollars of shares in the Sea e-commerce and gaming group in response to the Beijing squeeze on monopolies. Tokyo remained positive, however, closing at + 0.1%,

In Europe, the lists closed up as mentioned. TO London the Ftse 100 index rose by 0.14% to 7,515.70 points, a Frankfurt the Dax rose by 0.70% to 16,265.78 points and the Cac40 a Paris by + 0.81% to 7,376.37 points. TO Business Square the Ftse Mib index gained 0.74% at 28,162.67 points

Plus sign for it spread, which was up 2% to 137 basis points. Announced yesterday, the placement by the Treasury of the new 30-year BTP recorded requests for approximately 43 billion (2.75 billion from jont lead managers) and a differential on the thirty-year issued in September 2021 of +6 basis points. (in collaboration with money.it)

The euro closed higher above $ 1.13, still remaining close to the 17-month lows of $ 1.12 reached last November and after recording a loss of more than 7% against the greenback in 2021. The currency unica changes hands at $ 1.1337 and yen 131.28. The dollar fell against the Japanese currency to 115.79.

Finally, the price rush of the Petroleum after the data on US inventories, decreased but less than expected. Brent rose 1.65% and exceeded 81 dollars a barrel at 81.3, while WTI rose 1.90% to 78.44 dollars.