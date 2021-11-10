The stock exchanges today, November 10th. New leap in US inflation: at the highest in 30 years. Mixed EU price lists

MILAN- The European stock exchanges are proceeding mixed with the theme of prices still dominating the market scene. The most important and expected figure arrived this afternoon, with US inflation breaking a new record in October: prices rose by 0.9% on a monthly basis and by 6.2% on an annual basis, the highest since 1991.

The spotlight is on the afternoon when the US inflation data arrives, with analysts expecting a 5.9% year-on-year rise from 5.4% in September. Alarm signals came in the morning from data on producer prices in China, which grew 13.5% year-on-year due to high raw material costs

Prices also accelerate in Germany: in October, according to data from the German statistical office, the inflation rate in Germany, the rise in consumer prices was 4.5%, compared to + 4.1% in September 2021. was + 4.1%, thus marking the highest figure since August 1993 (+4.6%). On a monthly basis, the increase in October was instead of 0.5%.

In Europe, the price lists proceed in no particular order: Milan it’s flat, London salt by 0.65%, Frankfurt And Paris they are in fractional decline. Rich roundup of quarterly reports also today for Piazza Affari. Mediaset data is very positive, with an increase in profit in the third quarter both compared to 2020 and compared to 2019. On the other hand, trading in Asia is weak, with Tokyo closing at -0.61%.

The spread at the start is slightly down: the figure is 113.1 against 114 yesterday with the yield on Italian bonds of 0.847%.

The prices of the Petroleum, with the reference Wti crude oil changing hands at 84.45 dollars a barrel (+ 0.37%) after OPEC’s decision to increase daily production only slightly while Brent gains 0.65% at 85.34 dollars per barrel. barrel