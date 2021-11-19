The stock exchanges today, November 19th. EU lists accelerate downwards with fears of new lockdowns

MILAN – 4 pm The European stock exchanges extend their losses, after the announcement of theAustria of a new lockdown starting from Monday, also for vaccinated people. As Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said, “it is the only option”. In an attempt to stem the surge in infections from Covid, the country will also introduce the vaccination obligation starting from February 1st. Austria thus becomes the first state of the European Union to impose the vaccine. After the opening of Wall Street, London loses 0.4%, Frankfurt 0.37% e Paris 0.57%. Bad too Milan at -1.42%.

Contrasted opening for Wall Street with the Dow Jones losing 0.53% to 35679.21 points in the first trades and the Nasdaq marking + 0.40% at 16057.64. The S&P 500 scores -0.02 to 4703.19 points.

Among the financial stories of the day, the City is preparing to say goodbye to Ryanair: as anticipated in the past few weeks, the Irish carrier announced the delisting from the British Stock Exchange from next December 17th.

In the morning, the orientation of the Asian stock exchanges had been different, which had benefited in the morning from the maxi plan of stimuli worth over 400 billion euros that the prime minister is preparing to launch Fumio Kishida. Tokyo moved up by 0.55%, Chinese markets also positive: Shanghai earned 1.13%, Shenzhen 1.20% to 2,490.27. It has only moved against the tide Hong Kong which closed down, weighed down by the collapse of Alibaba. The e-commerce giant released a very disappointing quarterly report with July-September earnings dropping 81% to 5.37 billion yuan ($ 833 million). The group founded by Jack Ma also revised its revenue target downwards due to the slowdown in the economy and Beijing’s tightening of the technology sector.

The spread between BTPs and German Bunds it moved up to 122 basis points compared to 118 at the start of the session, with the yield on Treasury product at 0.875%. The rates on European government bonds are falling after the accommodating words of the ECB president Lagarde who wants to avoid a premature tightening, but obviously the decline is different for the products of the individual countries, with Italy and Spain a little more penalized. Operators are also awaiting the decision of the US president, Joe Biden, on the confirmation of the Fed presidency of Jerome Powell or on the appointment of Lael Brainard as the new number one of the US central bank. Among currencies, theEUR it is little moved compared to the dollar: the single currency marks 1.1356, with a minimum variation of -0.13%. On the yen theEUR it appreciated slightly at 129.83.

Among the macroeconomic data, Istat reports a slight improvement in industry turnover in September, grew by 0.1% on a monthly basis and by 15.2% in trend terms. In the third quarter the overall index shows an increase of 2.4% compared to the previous three months (+ 3.0% on the domestic market and + 1.5% on the foreign market).

The Petroleum, recovering from the lows in six months after China’s opening to use reserves, is still moving down in New York: prices lost 2.97% to 76.66 dollars a barrel.