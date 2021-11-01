The stock exchanges today, November 1st. Positive EU lists, Tokyo shines after the vote. The spread at its highest in a year

MILAN – A day on the rise for European stock exchanges in a week that looks above all to the meeting of the Fed id on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the US central bank that could announce the start of tapering, i.e. the reduction of the asset purchase plan at the rate of 120 billion dollars a month started during the pandemic to support the economy. Towards closing Milan marks a + 1.18%, London salt by 0.67%, Frankfurt 0.66% e Paris 0.86%.

In the shorter term, the focus of the markets is on the publication of the PMI and ISM manufacturing indices in the United Kingdom and the USA. In Great Britain, the figure in October was better than estimates at 57.8 points, above 57.1 in September and better than expected. Traditionally, the Purchasing Managers Index provides a much more up-to-date indication than the more traditional statistical data on the state of health and prospects of an economy. Braking in Germany on the other hand in terms of retail views. In September, the figure shows a decline both month and year (respectively -2.5% and -0.9%), making it worse than expected.

On the Asian side there was a sharp rise in Tokyo, with the Nikkei closing at + 2.41% after election results strengthened the current ruling coalition. On the other hand, Wall Street starts weakly, with the indices not far from parity at the start.

On the exchange front, the euro is stable at $ 1,556, close to Friday’s closing levels. The spread is still accelerating, after the rise triggered after the ECB meeting on Thursday, with investors disappointed by President Christine Lagarde’s reassurance on the risks associated with inflation. In the afternoon, the BTP-Bund differential is positioned at 132 points, reaching 134 in the intraday fluctuation, the highest in a year.

The price of the commodities reverses the route in the afternoon Petroleum. Contracts on Texas WTI crude thus rose 0.75% to 84.2 dollars a barrel while Brent rose 0.96% to 85.52.