The Stock Exchanges today, November 2, 2021. The spread returns to below 130, Fed headlights. Italian manufacturing runs

MILAN – Day in recovery for the European stock markets, which in the final recovered thanks to Wall Street which set new records. Milan ends with a slight decrease (-0.06%), the others are contrasted: London drops by 0.21%, Frankfurt salt by 0.93% e Paris 0.49%. As mentioned, for Wall Street it was instead another peak day after the limp start: at the close of the European markets, the US indices were positive. The Dow Jones, in particular, hits new records by crossing the 36,000 point mark and advancing by 0.29%. The S&P 500 gained 0.28% and the Nasdaq, after being weighed down by Tesla in particular, was up by 0.13%.

Investors’ attention remains focused on risk-inflation and on the next moves by central banks: tomorrow is the turn of the Fed which, according to the toto-analyst, will announce the tapering, or the closure of its purchases of securities to support the economy. If the quarterly reports have so far supported the stock markets, bringing new records to Wall Street, for observers the possible restart of the Covid infections (some worrying signs have come from China), but above all the increases in commodity prices and global chains of supply still on tilt may soon change the cards on the table. “We expect financial market volatility to remain high, not only for the fed but also because other central banks will try to limit liquidity due to high inflation,” wrote Lon Erickson of Thornburg Investment Management, quoted by Bloomberg.

The markets are betting on the tightening of the ECB. Spread still rising by Giovanni Pons 01 November 2021





In recent days, the BTP has registered tensions due to the fear of inflation / rates, which in recent days has seen a rise in yields linked to the fact that the market expects a rate hike from the ECB as early as 2022. Christine Lagarde, the president of Eurotower, failed to dispel doubts at last Thursday’s meeting. The spread between BTP and Bund it reached 135 points, but for Unicredit analysts it is a movement that is too rapid and disproportionate in size. “To be clear, the analysts of the Italian bank write, at 135 basis points the spread over the ten-year is the highest since November 2020, when the ECB had not yet announced the latest increase in the Pepp package (the anti-pandemic purchase plan, ed), the economic prospects were much less bright than now, and the political scenario was more unstable “. In short, it would be an over-reaction of the markets, which in any case gives the measure of how things can go if the ECB fails to give a clear signal of the ability to avoid the fragmentation of the situation of the financing costs of the Eurozone. For the experts, in any case, given the economic fundamentals of Italy it is possible that the spread will close again in the coming weeks. Today, meanwhile , the yield differential between the ten-year BTP and the German Bund counterpart fell sharply to around 125 points, down from yesterday’s 132. The yield yielded just over 1 percent.

Investors also take note of the data arrived with the Pmi indices which anticipate the performance of the manufacturing sector: in Italy the indicator measured by Ihs Markit for October in Italy rose to 61.1 points from 59.7 in September (above 50 points indicates economic expansion). The figure is higher than analysts’ estimates: this is the sixteenth consecutive month of growth and is the highest since June. As for orders, the index rose to 61.7 from 58.9 in September, expanding for the 11th consecutive month. The climate is different for the Eurozone complex, where i supply problems faced by manufacturing companies are presenting an obstacle to recovery: they are hindering production schedules and denting orders, causing a slowdown in the growth of both indices. The final reading of the Eurozone manufacturing sector PMI thus fell to 58.3 in October, from the ‘flash’ estimate of 58.5 and down from 58.6 in September. Overall, this signaled the slowest improvement in manufacturing conditions since February. The slowdowns especially in Germany and France, where their respective manufacturing SMEs collapsed to their lowest levels in nine months.

L’EUR closed down below $ 1.16. The single currency changes hands at 1.1580 dollars and at 131.79 yen. Dollar / yen down to 113.79. Investors await the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decisions following the European Central Bank’s dovish stance last week.

This morning, the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed down with the Nikkei index which lost 0.43% to 29,520.90 points. Chinese stock exchanges are also negative, in the wake of fears about Covid-19 outbreaks: the Composite index of Shanghai sold 1.10%, Shenzhen 0.81%.

There Reserve Bank of Australia (Rba) decided to keep the interest rate target unchanged at an all-time low of 0.1% for the 12th consecutive month, continuing to buy government bonds at a pace of A $ 4 billion a week at least until mid-February. 2022. However, the central bank withdrew its strategy of setting the target for Australian government bonds maturing in April 2024 at 10 basis points in the wake of the “improvement in the economy and the progress made, announced ahead of expectations. , towards reaching the inflation target, “explained Governor Philip Lowe.

Among commodities, prices are falling for the Petroleum, below $ 85 a barrel, but remain close to three-year highs in an undecided session pending US API stocks to be released later. According to analysts, they are expected to increase by 1.6 million. Brent crude leaves 0.45% on the ground, trading at $ 84.33 a barrel while US WTI crude fell 0.95%, and trades at $ 83.25. “There is a bit of uncertainty about OPEC and that is holding the market back,” said Phil Flynn, an analyst with Price Futures Group in Chicago. According to the latest data, the price of Brent rose by more than 60% in 2021, hitting a three-year high of $ 86.70 last week, while global demand has recovered and OPEC + is not deciding to soften. production cuts. But there should be no surprises anytime soon, and the alliance is expected to stick to its plan for a gradual monthly increase in production of 400,000 barrels per day.