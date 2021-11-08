The stock exchanges today, November 8, 2021. The lists close mixed. Twitter “instructs” Musk to sell a stake in Tesla, the stock falls

MILAN – The European lists improved during the session, although closing mixed, with Wall Street starting positive after the record closures recorded last Friday, with the S & P500 that for the fifth week ended positively, in the wake of a labor report that beat expectations. Eyes are now on Wednesday’s US inflation data.

Milan loses 0.3% with profit taking up Tim after press leaks about the network and fund interest revived a stock that was trading at an all-time low. Palazzo Mezzanotte opens its doors: Ariston prepares to land on the Stock Exchange. Little moved the others: London moves back by 0.05%, Frankfurt yields 0.05% while Paris salt by 0.1%.

Positive opening for the New York Stock Exchange. TO Wall Street the Dow Jones index gained 0.36% while the Nasdaq advanced 0.2%. On the American Stock Exchange the Tesla affair takes hold: the electric car house marks sharp drops in the stock market, after Elon Musk’s followers on Twitter have voted in the majority for the sale of 10% of Musk’s shares in the group that produces electric cars. “I was prepared to accept both results,” the Tesla founder commented in a tweet following the poll results. The stake Musk is expected to sell represents less than 2% of Tesla and is valued at around $ 21 billion. Musk, whose personal wealth is estimated at $ 338 billion, has 170.5 million Tesla shares, which closed on the New York Stock Exchange at $ 1,222 on Friday. After an initial loss of around -7%, Tesla’s stock then rose slightly.

The solid US payroll report on Friday included upward revisions for the previous two months and another strong payroll reading. The rigidity of the US labor market, combined with the dislocation of global supply chains should lead to another high reading for US consumer prices, expected on Wednesday, with any surprise to the upside that could reignite the talk of the strategy. monetary policy to be followed by the Federal Reserve.

There Tokyo Stock Exchange closed the first weekly session down with the Nikkei at -0.35% and 29,507 points, while the Topix lost 0.30% to 2,035 points.

Stable week start forEUR, on the currency front, with the dollar remaining at a one-year high after the data on the US labor market released on Friday. The single currency changes hands at 1.1560 dollars and at 131.30 yen. The dollar advanced against the Japanese currency at 113.57 yen. It should be noted that the Treasury starts the placement of the new one Future BTP, which unless early closure should go on until Friday: at mid-day the demand was just over 700 million euros. Meanwhile, the BTP / Bund spread starts slightly up to 116 basis points from the 115 points of last Friday’s final. There was also a slight increase in the yield of the ten-year benchmark BTP which marked a first position at 0.89%, from 0.88% at the previous closing.

Few macro data of the day, among which the household income in the OECD area which fell sharply in the second quarter, despite strong GDP growth (+ 1.6%). The decline in real household income follows the growth of + 5.2% in the first quarter and is explained by the “sharp decline in household income in the United States, as fiscal support provided by the federal government during the Covid pandemic began to be withdrawn “.

Among the commodities, the prices of the Petroleum are up in the wake of OPEC + ‘s decision to ignore US President Joe Biden’s request to increase production, with Saudi Aramco raising the December official selling price for Arab crude to $ 2.7 a barrel, in $ 1.4 increase from this month. On the Asian markets, the WTI returns above 82 dollars a barrel and changes hands at 82.2 (+ 1.14%) after having lost almost 3% until Friday; Brent, which lost almost 2% last week, is worth $ 83.56 per barrel (+ 0.99%). Aramco on Friday evening raised the official December selling price in Asia for its crude oil, a move that suggests “demand remains strong” as OPEC producer and other coalition members hold the reins on supply. Anz Research noted in a statement.