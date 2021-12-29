the stock leaps by 50% – Corriere.it

Finanza.tech a brand that represents a group of financial consulting firms, which finds its main clients among Italian small and medium-sized enterprises. Expert consultants offer them advisory services in both ordinary and extraordinary financial management operations. Finanza.tech has among its objectives that of revolutionizing the logic of access and participation in capital markets. To do this, it intends to reduce access times and the absolute minimum capital, allocating economic resources to the best and guaranteeing a high level of competitiveness and well-being of the productive fabric. To have access to the services of Finanza.tech simple: just log in to platform that – through artificial intelligence tools – guarantees timeliness, efficiency and ease of intervention. Furthermore, the group has set up a study center specialized in training to constantly innovate the technological platform and its methodological processes.

The beginning of a multi-year journey

The bookbuilding phase has closed

with an overall demand about six times higher than the offer, thanks to the consistent demand from qualified Italian and foreign investors. With the IPO, Finanza.tech has collected resources of approximately 3.5 million euros (excluding the exercise of the Greenshoe in capital increase for 417 thousand shares), for an amount of approximately 2.9 million shares of new shares. Closing successfully of bookbuilding and the admission to trading of Finanza.tech a great result – he reported Nicola Occihnegro, founder and CEO of Finanza.tech -. Investors have trusted our project and our business model. The listing is only the beginning of a multi-year path of growth, we plan investments aimed at enhancing our technology based on artificial intelligence, cultivating and attracting talents and increasing communication efforts, so as to broaden the basin for our reality. and the concrete benefits that we can bring to the entrepreneurial fabric.