The stock market that will come: here are the forecasts for 2022

Technical analysis is based on sometimes irrational behaviors of us humans, such as that of necessarily having to deal with pre-established deadlines, first the weeks, then the months and then the years. And everyone is wondering in the financial media how 2021 was and what 2022 will be like. Fortunately, for this irrationality we are helped by the seasonality of stock market prices which tells us that January is usually a positive month and therefore for the moment we are still warm, even if the poor Christmas rally was born wrong and in any case we cannot complain about 2021 which despite every forecast was still on the rise.

The Wall Street Journal effectively titled that “ they put the cap on expansive monetary and fiscal policy “. Now a triple rate hike in the US during 2022 is taken for granted by everyone, as shown in the graph below:

But that doesn’t mean the stock market bull is over. For about ten years, still in the early days, during the boom of the 90s, I cried every time the Fed raised rates. I did not understand, being influenced by the financial press, that if rates go up but profits go up more than rates… and who cares!

The current situation is similar because with real interest rates now negative everywhere in the developed world it is not clear how a hike of half a point or a whole point in the course of 2022 by the Fed can ever change the cards. I understand that looking at the Nasdaq chart makes you dizzy but our motto is always that of those who do not understand anything and like St. Thomas must put their finger in the sore: an upward trend is considered such until proven otherwise. And we do not see the opposite proof at the moment and therefore we are “forced” (put in quotation marks because maybe the skin sensations are different) to preach the rise again and again.

We take into account that the ECB is much softer than the Fed and I think that for a long time to come they will try not to break up the frenzy of countries’ public debt. pig like ours hoping for an industrious repentance. I do not see all this euphoria about Draghi and the next government and the 51 goals achieved. For the first time we had a government that did what it could and I always remain of the same opinion: for a country like ours that has deliberately omitted the update (application?) Of the WHO pandemic plan and that he was hit exactly like the others in terms of infections and deaths having brought home 200 billion euros was a burglar’s blow. Stuff from professionals, from experts in the trade, from people who do it with art and science together: we were the first to be affected by COVID this is true but apart from the sad record then everything else went like other European countries . So we do not understand this extraordinary credit opening towards Italy which is always and in any case mischievous by definition.

How we will spend this treasure I do not know but I certainly fear that it will mostly end up in useless stuff like the other 2710 billion of debt that we have siphoned over the last few decades. And the fellow commentators on the stock market are caught and start saying that if there is no Draghi then you will see that the spread explodes up to 200, more than 200, just a slip and we find ourselves with our buttocks on the ground because the reality is that we are in the banality of a government that is doing the obvious. And for the level of Italian politics it is already a lot.

I am speaking in terms of economic policy, I am obviously not speaking of politics. As readers know, I have not been involved in politics for at least 2 decades and therefore everyone is fine with me and the opposite of everyone. I am talking about concrete actions to prevent the implosion of the country and nothing but that. But let’s go back to the maximum systems. The international stock market indices have been dragging horizontally for some time and many are wondering if 2022 will also be a positive year for the stock markets. I am convinced that we will not see collapses, perhaps we will not see a kicking Bull but a bruised Bull and certainly not the Bear that is still closed in its beautiful cage.

And this is simply because I don’t see the famous counter sign that it can be a trendline break, full bearish pattern, Sequential (Thomas Demark’s end of cycle signal) on a monthly or weekly to coincide with other stock index signals. Indeed, it seems that the lack of a Christmas rally has helped to vent the equity indices so much that the Goldman Sachs Sentiment Indicator, the old lady of the markets, is positioning itself on bullish as all investors are very skeptical about the continuation. of the rise:

It is clear that if we look at the number of equity placements on Wall Street you pass the desire to think about shares because we are at the highest levels of the last 20 years and not even 2000 has given us so many IPOs than 2019 and we do not think about 2020. The number of equity placements indicates when smart money sells shares at high prices to weak hands of the series the most knowledgeable understand that prices are skyrocketing and sell to unsuspecting savers (then they will buy back the shares for a potato peel when they delist them after a few years as recently several companies in Italy have done). Statistically, capital increases take place above all in the terminal phases of stock market rises when euphoria blinds the view of savers:

But financial conditions are not yet strained, as evidenced by another Goldman Sachs indicator on the ease of financial conditions that is currently not a cause for concern.

This is why we think 2022 is still a good year for equity investing and we currently see no clouds on the horizon other than small showers of rain as we approach the expected 3 US rate hikes this year.