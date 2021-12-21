The stock markets are experiencing the rebound. Piazza Affari rises led by St and Galaxy Exor

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – Purchases on European stock markets are back, bouncing after a sharp decline in the week due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, the moves by the Chinese central bank on rates and the stalemate in the US on the maxi social and environmental level of the Biden administration .THE Moderna test results on his own vaccine had already contributed to reduce the losses of the lists on the eve, while the opening signals of Senator Joe Manchin on a Build Back Better plan revised favor a cautious optimism about the fate of the US plan.

St runs in Piazza Affari, oil stocks are doing well

In Milan, Stmicroelectronics leads the big companies also thanks to the above-expected guidance from the American Micron Technologies. A rebound for the Exor galaxy, heavily penalized in the Monday session: Cnh Industrial, Exor and Stellantis rise. The rise in oil supports Eni. Prysmian’s race continues among the few bucking the trend on the eve of contracts for two offshore wind projects in the United States. Among the banks, Banca Pop Er is good: a new board of directors of the Modenese bank that must evaluate how to proceed on the Bca Carige dossier.

Inflation in the crosshairs

The focus of the operators is onAmerican PCE Core inflation due to be released on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve hypothesized three interest rate hikes over the next year to curb price overheating. The Pce (Price Consumer Index) index is observed by the Fed because it is considered more significant for understanding the dynamics of retail consumption, a fundamental cog in the US economy. The last survey indicated, net of the most volatile goods and services, + 0.4% on a month and + 4.1% on an annual basis.