the stock that condemns you to robbery – Libero Quotidiano





How much money is best to keep on your own Bank account? It’s not all as simple as it sounds. We start from the obvious: never go red, as the circumstance condemns the payment of high interest. Still, according to experts, it would be better not to exceed 5 thousand euros, in short, a very small amount.

Equally obviously, it’s best not to keep such a low share of savings on a single account if there are major payments in sight: the result, in fact, would be to end up in the red again, to then have to pay the bank the interest expense and the commissions.





But it was said: it is better not to keep excessive stocks on the account. And why on earth? Having too much money in your current account in fact determines interest income close to zero, which on the contrary rise in more profitable products such as the deposit account.

And again, the withholding tax of 26% which weighs on the interest received precisely on inventories. Therefore the stamp duty of 34.20 euros per year if the money available on the current account exceeds 5 thousand euros. And finally the coverage of the FITD (Interbank Deposit Protection Fund) up to 100 thousand euros for each current account holder in the event that the bank has difficulties. Consequently, the deposit limit of 100 thousand euros should never be exceeded.





The advice in general is therefore to never keep an average stock exceeding 5 thousand euros, for thus investing their savings on more profitable products. A solution which, however, as mentioned in the introduction, is valid for those who do not have periodic expenses that exceed 5 thousand euros, otherwise the red would be triggered. In short, there are many circumstances: it is better to count and, of course, move the savings to two accounts in order not to overrule the quota of 100 thousand euros on a single stock.