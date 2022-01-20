The StockX marketplace aims to IPO within 6 months

According to a Bloomberg report, the rival of eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) StockX, an online sneaker and street wear exchange, aims to go public in the first half of this year.

What happened

Some sources familiar with the matter would have told Bloomberg which Detroit-based company it is partnering with Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) e Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) for the initial public offering.

A spokesperson for StockX, however, declined to comment on the IPO, telling Bloomberg that the company is “focused on growth and implementation of plans, which includes global expansion, diversification of categories and constant investment in technology and innovation related to product authentication “.

Because it is important

Online marketplaces such as StockX gained popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic and are attracting investor interest.

In April, the company said it obtained a $ 3.8 billion valuation following the completion of a $ 195 million secondary takeover bid.

StockX, founded in 2016, is backed by Tiger Global Management, Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, Marcy Venture Partners from Jay-Z, DST Global And GGV Capital.

The StockX platform boasts “hundreds of brands” such as Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE), Adidas AG (OTC: ADDYY) and Supreme – a subsidiary of VF Corp (NYSE: VFC).