The stories behind the sudden resignations of the protagonists of Grey’s Anatomy – Revista Para Ti

Many of the protagonists of the successful series ended up leaving the cast for various reasons, many of which were controversial and despite the discontent of the series’ followers.

What happened to several of the leading actors of Grey’s Anatomy? The series suffered in its history the loss of several of its protagonists. Currently and for several seasons, Ellen Pompeo It is one of the few that remained from the original cast, as the absolute protagonist of the show that has been on the air for 18 years.

It first appeared on March 27, 2005, with rare success on television. For so many years many things happened in the Shonda Rhime productions and, without a doubt, one of the most criticized by the public was the departure (apparently sudden) of many of its most beloved characters.

Isaiah Washington (Preston Burke))

It occurred in the midst of a media outburst due to the various versions. The actor stated that he was removed for arguing with patrick dempsey (Derek Shepherd), while the versions from the program accuse him of doing a homophobic insult to his colleague, TR Knight. His character’s farewell was in season 10.

TR Knight (George O’Malley))

was one one of the characters most loved by the public, so his exclusion drew a lot of attention. As circulated at the time, communication between the actor and the production was broken, in addition to speculation that the screenwriter I would have wanted to discourage him from talking about his sexual orientation.

Katherine Heigl as Izzie Stevens)

Katherine Heigl gave life to izzy stevens, one of the most respected doctors and who had the affection of the public for the obstacles she had to face. Her departure occurred in season 6 and she was involved in a dispute with the creators of the series, when she stated in 2009 that she was made to work up to 17 hours during filming. This version was supported by Ellen Pompeo in 2022.

Sandra Oh (Cristina Yang))

Another strong character who left the series, in this case, because of the actress’s wish. Sandra Oh in unfold in another adventure on television. She was the best friend of Meredith in the series and one of the most remembered doctors in fiction. In every interview she gives she is asked if she will return to the medical drama and she usually answers that It is a closed chapter in his careerwithout giving more details of his departure.

Patrick DempseyDerek Shepherd)

Undoubtedly his exit was one of the most dramatic, since Derek Shepherd was the great love of Meredith Flock. According to the American media, the star of the program wanted to take another course and that is why she left her work in the TV series behind. ABC. Although he has also been involved in controversies where he is accused of having conflicts not only with Rhimesbut also with who was his co-star, Ellen Pompeo.

However, according to statements made Isaiah Washington during an interview last year, Ellen Pompeo would have received 5 million dollars to hide the behavior of his colleague patrick dempsey while the movement metoo was in full swing.

“He took five million dollars under the table so as not to tell the world how toxic and unpleasant Patrick Dempsey really was,” said the actor, who also denounced that Dempsey He was racist with him on several occasions, until his verbal fight that would have led to his departure from the program. “Once I had a conversation with him, he said, ‘Isaiah, do you know that white men are the masters of the universe?’ And I said, ‘Do you really think so?’ And he said ‘Absolutely,’” he stated.