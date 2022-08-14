The Stories of Hollywood’s Greatest Abandoned Movies

The movie of batgirl, previously announced by Warner Bros, is the last big-budget project to ever see the light of day, despite being in post-production with filming already complete. Hollywood is brutal, pFor every movie that is released, there are many others that never make it to the big screen.. These are projects that studios spend millions on, only for them to be rejected at the scripting stage, stuck in that infamous “development hell,” or even stopped mid-production. Part of the appeal of abandoned movies is that we can build them in our heads and turn them into whatever we want. But perhaps the most interesting element of these ghost films is the way many continue to haunt the cinema: by influencing the choices actors and directors make, changing the kinds of stories that get financed, and even, in some cases, undermining the filmmakers. long-established studies. Here, the experts tell us the secret stories of three movies that have left an amazing legacy, despite the fact that they were never realized…

Torso

Brian Michael Bendis is an award-winning comic book artist. He is the co-author (along with Marc Andreyko) of Torsoa 1990s graphic novel based on the true story of the Cleveland Torso Killer and the efforts of the “Untouchables” agent Elliot Ness for capturing it. The film versions by David Fincher and Paul Greengrass were never produced.

Torso it had all the elements of a something that Hollywood would like: it was real and it was kind of a sequel to a hit movie, The Untouchables: The Movie by Brian De Palma from 1987 that followed Ness in his pursuit of Al Capone.

Marc and I wrote a draft and submitted it and it was almost a comedy of errors. We had a very famous producer argue with us about whether or not Eliot Ness was a real person. And then, suddenly, David Fincher signed on. He is one of my heroes. The project was positioning itself as a kind of trilogy along with Seven Y Zodiac.

It was going to be black and white, Matt Damon was going to be Ness. I don’t know what the official cast was, but all these names came to mind: John Malkovich, Casey Affleck, Rachel McAdams. The movie was approved, and then something happened that made it disappear. And I was like, “Oh well, I got to meet David Fincher, that was pretty cool.” But in my heart, I felt, “No, I really wanted to see that movie.”

Then a couple of years later, Paul Greengrass joined the project, and I was even more excited. I think I knew what the Fincher movie was going to be like, but Greengrass… I was like, “What’s that going to be like?” He was intrigued. But then that disappeared.

I mean: never feel bad for someone who has a choice. Someone gives you money to sit and stay still. There is not a person on the planet who does not have their projects that have not yet been realized, things that they really want. Maybe it’s just not the time, it’s not the moment. It’s not personal. Y Torso is a perfect example, I’ve had a lifetime of really great interactions and experiences because I don’t have the movie yet.

I created the real graphic novel fortune and glory, based on my experiences in Hollywood, and ended up being my most marketable book. It’s the book that people identified with the most, because even if they weren’t in Hollywood, they knew what it felt like at the time: “That reunion sucked.”

A couple of years ago I was introduced to director Corin Hardy, and now Torso is being developed as a television series. The saga continues.

superman lives

Holly Payne is a director, producer, and writer. produced The Death of Superman Livesa 2015 documentary written and directed by her late husband Jon Schnepp, which looks at the production of Tim Burton’s 1996-1998 adaptation of Superman, which would have starred Nicolas Cage.

In the moment in which superman lives was in the pre-production phase, it was a great effort and a great risk. It would have been a radical change for Superman. Nicolas Cage he was in the prime of his career, but he was a wild card. He didn’t necessarily have the rugged looks of Christopher Reeve, but he brought a strange character. And that’s what Tim was looking for.

The movie would have changed the playing field for superhero movies. Tim Burton movies are very upbeat, so there was more hope and lightness, but with the Burton aesthetic. It wouldn’t have been dark-toned like Batman, but it would have been strange.

Jon Peters (the controversial producer of Burton’s film and former boyfriend of Barbra Streisand) noticed the model of george lucas. He wanted to build a world, and he wasn’t thinking about the Superman character that so many people love. The most common question we got after the documentary came out was, “Is Jon Peters crazy?” Yes, he is in a way, but we understood what his point of view was. His vision and Burton’s did not connect. And I think he had a lot to do with ego. I love that our interview was a little bit related to Paul Thomas Anderson’s portrayal of Jon Peters in Licorice Pizza (where he was memorably played by Bradley Cooper), because some of the things that we talked about with Peters came up in that movie.

Actually, the death knell of the film was budget constraints. However, it was also the cast and the feud between Peters and Burton. The irony is that the money they did not invest in superman lives they invested it in (the Will Smith action movie that they made fun of so much) wild wild west…and then that movie flopped.

Our motivation for making the documentary was to show the creatives who put all their inspiration, hard work and ideas into a film that never saw the light of day. Many people who worked on the film attended the premiere and told us firsthand, “This is amazing. They made me feel like this could have been something big and I’m not ashamed to have been a part of it.”

The Girl in Pink Tights

Dr. Lucy Bolton is Professor of Film Studies at Queen Mary University of London, and has collaborated with the British Film Institute in organizing Marilyn Monroe events. The Girl in Pink Tights was a 1954 musical that Monroe turned down.

The Girl in Pink Tights it was a Broadway musical and exactly the kind of role Monroe was tired of. The studios had discovered that she was a great actress for musical comedies – and she did have brilliant comedic ability – but the characters were always blonde and dumb, and she felt that reflected the treatment she received from the studios. Had a contentious relationship with producer and studio executive, Darryl Zanuck, who, although he made millions thanks to her, did not respect her. She had to fight him to be taken seriously.

The fact of separating from the study was undoubtedly a risk, both personal and professional. Monroe always trusted the people around her, and when the studio renegotiated for more money and more control, her husband Joe DiMaggio, in particular, felt that she should just make the movie. However, she kept holding on because she was so determined not to. Vulnerability is a big part of the popular cultural image of her, but in terms of her profession, and knowing her worth, she was cunning, strong, and determined.

Instead of staying home and waiting for the contract battle to be resolved, he went out and acted like the world star he was, for example, entertaining the troops who were in Korea on their honeymoon. Zanuck completely underestimated the public’s love for Monroe.

There have always been actors who worked independently, from Carole Lombard in the 1930s, but this was a high-profile battle and helped reduce the power of the big studio bosses. The 20th Century Fox company brought her back with a better contract, but also created her own production company, Marilyn Monroe Productions. And even though she only did one movie, The Prince and the Showgirl, it’s a terrific performance and she’s amazing in it.

It’s hard to tell if there was anything particularly toxic or wonderful about The Girl in Pink Tights. However, he urged Monroe to separate from the studio and assert independence from it. And I think the impact of that is huge, because she negotiated to star The Seven Year Itch, which was a defining image for her. And with other movies she did after her (although some were musicals) like Bus Stop or Some Like It Hot, it wasn’t just the dumb blonde movies. Those papers are something else. And she herself made it possible.