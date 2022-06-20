The stormy relationship of Ryan Reynolds with his father, who only managed to overcome shortly before his death

Ryan Reynolds (Photo: Andrew Kelly)

There are plenty of cases of Hollywood actors and actresses experiencing a burst of fame for a particular movie or role. And there are the others, the figures who built their journey gradually, slowly, and after consolidating themselves, achieved popularity. Then an idea appears that seems to be consolation rather than conviction: perhaps in this way his passage through the mecca of cinema will not be fleeting, unlike the stars that are consumed shortly after being turned on, losing themselves in the insignificance of their decline. Ryan Reynolds It is located among those who have a long journey.

Today, at 45, he is one of the best-known faces. And he also managed not to pigeonhole himself into a particular genre, being able to shine in action films, comedy and even drama. His story is quite particular, because although he debuted before the age of 20 on the small screen, it was only at 26 that he had his first foray into the cinema. Since then he did not stop working, obtaining the most outstanding point of his in the saga of dead pool.

Reynolds was born on October 23, 1976 in Vancouver, Canada. After finishing school, in which he had already excelled as an actor, he enrolled in college, but soon understood that his future was not there: he dropped out a few months after he entered. And he decided to try his hand at acting.

Ryan Reynolds impersonating Deadpool (Photo: Marvel)

However, it was not easy for him to make the decision since he was about to join the security forces. It happens that his father, Jim Reynolds, was a merchant and also a member of the Canadian Mounted Police. And Ryan’s older brothers had already followed in his footsteps. “I probably would have been too, if it wasn’t for this job (acting). Be a mountie It is actually the dirtiest, toughest and much more difficult job than you think, “he acknowledged in an interview with the Canadian magazine NW.

At age 17 Reynolds was part of Hillside, an American series in which he was in 13 chapters. Although their holdings were smaller, thanks to the fact that the product was sold to Nickelodeon (changed name to Fifteen), reached other dimensions and became one of the favorites of adolescents. Two years later he was summoned to The Marchal and in 1996 he had a small role in X Files.

Already permanently installed in the United States, the great leap was made with Two Guys Girls and a Pizza Place, which was broadcast between 1998 and 2001. That series would open the doors of the cinema for him. A year later he was called to star Van Wilder: Animal Party. Then came the romantic comedy Friends (2005) and, speaking of his chameleonic roles, that same year he was one of the main actors in Terror in Amityville.

The hinge -what has been said- was registered when it embodied dead pool, one of the most iconic characters in the world of comics. The film grossed $85 million in its opening weekend alone. In total, it reached 373 million. Following the same genre, the following year Ryan appeared in Adventureland. That same year he also opted for comedy in The proposal, other of his great work achievements.

More here in time they appear Red alert, FreeGuy Y hard to care for 2, in the same year. Always leaving a mark on each of the projects he embarked on. However, there are marks that hurt and that are on the surface beyond the passage of time. There are situations that remain, with which you must learn to live, as happened to Ryan in his childhood. And what he decided to talk about not long ago.

It all happened after the press mentioned that he has anxiety problems. Reynolds immediately said that this disorder arose when he was little, and that he could never overcome it. “When you stress your children, there is a strange paradox that consists of the child suddenly assuming responsibilities that do not correspond”, he began by explaining in a talk with New York Times.

Ryan Reynolds with his wife and children (Photo: Mark Ralston)

“My father was a very tough person.. And that, for many things, is fantastic. His problem is that it was with us too“, said. “I do not want anyone to take this as the typical tearful story, because everyone carries a very heavy backpack on their backs and I am no different than anyone in that regard, but growing up in my house was not something relaxing or easy And I know that throughout my life, that’s caused me to deal with anxiety in so many different ways.”

That anxiety began to grow at the same speed as fame, and this brought complications to his career. There came a time when she began to self-medicate. The explosive cocktail was completed with parties and alcohol. “All of this helped me get out of trouble.” Seeing what this caused in friends, in some colleagues who did not end well, he decided to end this way of facing -or rather, avoiding- the dramas that tormented him.

To a large extent, his salvation was his current partner, the actress Blake Lively. After an affair with Scarlett Johansson, whom he married in 2008 and divorced in 2010, Lively arrived. He also married her. They tied the knot in 2012, and later had three daughters: James, Inez Y Betty.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively (Photo: Andrew Kelly)

When they learned that their father had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, Blake suggested that Ryan talk to him before it was too late, so that there would be no emotional debt. “I have always taken refuge in jokes to escape sadness or regret, but also in my wife, who has a great gift for that,” the actor remarked.

“All families have problems, but at the end of the day it’s easier to focus on the good things than the bad. And yes, my father died shortly after my daughter was born, but before he left he was able to meet her and that makes me very happy now, “confessed Ryan, maintaining that the name of her firstborn (James, now seven years old) it is in honor of his father, Jim. It is a kind of recognition for the good things he received from him, beyond the fact that they were few. In short, as he usually points out, he preferred to cling to that, no matter how small, for the good of the whole family. But above all, yours.

Ryan Reynolds with his father, Jim Reynolds (Photo: Getty)

