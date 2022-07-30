The story behind Brad Pitt’s new millionaire purchase

Brad Pitt He is one of the most important actors in the world of Hollywood. The gallant does not stop being on everyone’s lips because of his controversial dispute with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, or for some news in reference to his career. Recently, here after strolling through various cities in Europe promoting Bullet Trainhis new film in which he shares a cast with Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and even the artist Bad Bunny.

However, on this occasion and amid rumors that she would have a new partner, the movie star has just spent a millionaire figure on an exclusive and classic property in California.

Brad Pitt’s new house on a cliff.

The property you recently purchased Brad Pitt Dating back to 1918, it sits on a bluff in the Carmel Highlands and was designed by famed architect, Charles Sumner Green. The value he paid for her was nothing more and nothing less than 40 million dollars.

According to information published by The Washington Post, the mansion is built on sandstone and granite, and has an enviable panoramic view of the ocean. Plus, it features lots of arched windows and a gabled, tiled roof that makes it look incredibly rustic and cozy.

“Charles Greene produced watercolor sketches two days after viewing the site and spent the next four years personally supervising and designing every detail of the granite house,” reports The Gamble House site.

In addition, there are added some other details of the creation of the exclusive new house of Brad Pitt: “He built the outer walls to appear to grow out of the cliffs, and the meandering plan defied the logic of the usual front, side, and back elevations.”

The front of your new house.

It is not the first time that the Hollywood actor has shown interest in architecture and the real estate business. He has a large number of real estate assets to his credit, including his share of a vineyard in France over which he recently got into a legal dispute with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie.