The story behind how Taylor Swift was rejected by ‘Twilight’: “No one was going to be able to process it”

How many times have we seen singers enter the field of interpretation, fulfilling one of their dreams? There are those who even focus their wishes on appearing in the cast of certain specific films or sagas. It happened to Taylor Swift with ‘Twilight’which had several deliveries and she, a fan of them, fantasized about being able to stand in front of the cameras next to the mythical main characters Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) and Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson). And he could have it within reach, but the director who took charge of them in the sequel ended up rejecting it and leaving it with a span of noses.

We talk about Chris Weitzwho went behind the cameras in ‘New Moon’, thus taking over from Catherine Hardwicke. At that time -we are talking about 2009-, Weitz and Swift shared an agent, so she caressed with the tips of her fingers the goal that she had. But, what happened so that one of our most recent pop icons was discarded? He explained it himself in the ‘podcast’ ‘The Twilight Effect’giving the reasons why he took that step despite the aforementioned link that united them.

A compelling reason

“Taylor Swift was a huge fan of Twilight and Taylor Swift and I had the same agent at the time and she said: ‘Taylor would like to be in this film. Not because of you, but because she’s a huge ‘Twilight’ fan.. It could be someone in a coffee shop or at dinner or wherever, but she wants to be in this movie,'” he explained, emphasizing how he did it through his manager, and not directly. His refusal was only in response because, the moment she appeared on the screen, the viewers were going to lose track of the story to pay attention to her. Or what is the same: the quality of the tape prevailed over doing the favor to that young Swift who was already standing out in the music industry.

This was expressed in a very explicit way: “The hardest thing for me was that the minute Taylor Swift was on the screen, for five minutes, no one was going to be able to process anything.”. The question that is now on the table and that has not been answered is why he was not given the opportunity to be part of the soundtrack. The same one in which names like Editors, Muse, Death Cab For Cutie, The Killers, Lykke Li and Thom Yorke did appear.

Although it is understood that they would not want to give her the role of actress for the reasons that Chris wields, putting her to sing one of the themes of the film would have been an intelligent ‘marketing’ tool precisely because of what he argued: her popularity was already a fact and she would have been able to reach a broader spectrum of the population. Whether or not there is an explanation for this movement, for the time being, we want each other with doubts.