The story behind Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson’s split

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart They began dating in 2009 after meeting on the set of the first film of Twilight, in which they played Bella Swan and Edward Cullen. The chemistry between the two was evident from the first moment, which is why they could not hide their love for a long time.

The director of TwilightCatherine Hardwicke revealed that she warned Pattinson not to date Stewart after their first script reading together: “I remember saying to Rob, separately, I said, ‘Listen, man, you have to remember that she’s under 18 and in our country, you can get in trouble! He was like, ‘Okay, okay, geez, calm down!’… It was funny because they were both pretty shy and a little nervous and awkward.”

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart They filmed five movies together. Twilight: Twilight from 2008, The Twilight Saga: New Moon from 2009, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse from 2010, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 of 2011 and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 of 2012, before their separation in 2013 after four years of dating.

Why did Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart split?

The breaking of Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart In 2013, she was involved in a scandal that flooded all the media around the world.

What was it that made Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart break? When it seemed that the couple was unbreakable and that they were better than ever, Some photos of the actress appeared very caramelized with the director of Snow White and the huntsman, Rupert Sanders. All this controversy increased even more because the man was married to the model Liberty Ross.

Two days after the actress and director were caught red-handed, they were seen Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart going on a date in Los Angeles and attending the 2012 Teen Choice Awards together.

When the photos of the affair became public, Sanders’ wife only managed to tweet “Wow” and a few hours later deactivated her Twitter account. For his part, Pattinson did not come out to make any statements, although sources close to him admitted that he was very hurt and depressed.

Due to all the uproar that had arisen, the protagonists of the infidelity could not remain silent. Kristen Stewart publicly apologized to Robert Pattinson and assured that what was seen in the images was something temporary.

“I am deeply sorry for the pain and embarrassment I have caused to those close to me and to everyone this has affected,” the statement said. “This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I’m so sorry.”

For his part, Rupert Sanders apologized to his wife and children for all the damage caused and assured that he was doing everything in his power to recover them as soon as possible.

In November 2012, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart surprised everyone when they appeared together on the red carpet at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 in November 2012. Some claimed that it was just work.

Finally in May 2013 Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart They separated because their problems were irremediable and they fought a lot, because they couldn’t put their infidelity behind them.

Would you like to see them together again?