The story behind Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson’s split

James 9 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 55 Views

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart They began dating in 2009 after meeting on the set of the first film of Twilight, in which they played Bella Swan and Edward Cullen. The chemistry between the two was evident from the first moment, which is why they could not hide their love for a long time.

The director of TwilightCatherine Hardwicke revealed that she warned Pattinson not to date Stewart after their first script reading together: “I remember saying to Rob, separately, I said, ‘Listen, man, you have to remember that she’s under 18 and in our country, you can get in trouble! He was like, ‘Okay, okay, geez, calm down!’… It was funny because they were both pretty shy and a little nervous and awkward.”

Source link

About James

Check Also

Gary Oldman Joins Oppenheimer Production, Directed by Christopher Nolan

Although his work continues to divide audiences, Christopher Nolan remains one of the most interesting …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved