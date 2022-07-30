The story behind the consensus that allowed the Domain Forfeiture Law

Santo Domingo, DR.

If the legislators agreed on something, beyond the Consensus reached to approve the Domain Extinction Lawwas to highlight what was done by the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Alfredo Pacheco, to unanimously approve the legislative piece.

Pacheco received from the Senate a piece criticized and questioned by the opposition parties, jurists, and other sectors of civil society, and after a week it achieved the consensus required to reverse the situation.

During a exclusive meeting with journalists In this medium, Alfredo Pacheco talked about how the internal process was to achieve the support of all parties, consulting all sectors, including the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader.

the first piece

“What the Senate did was the fundamental basis so that we could later make the modifications, because If the Senate does not take that first step, which was to pass the first version of the law, we could not take the second step, which was to correct part of what people had as observations”, Pacheco clarified in the first instance.

Pacheco highlighted what was done by the Senate and prior to that what was done by the bicameral commission, where the first project was created, which in turn had different versions depositedof which they were “cutting and pasting” until they were merged into one piece and the commission’s report was approved.

It was within this bicameral commission that the senators and deputies managed to get a first piece that, 15 days before being known by the Senate, generated a first discussion.

According to Pacheco, during the studies of the commission, workshops, seminars and talks were held to empower themselves on the bill and it was precisely in the last “great workshop” that the discussion began on whether the law should be approved as organic or ordinary.

This discussion, as well as other aspects, were pointed out by senators from opposition parties during the knowledge of the then bill, coming to vote against it, but the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) bench and its allies lined up to approve the report and the project.

“Unfailing modification”

As soon as the Senate passed the bill, it passed to the Chamber of Deputies and they immediately got to work.

“The Law arrived here on Thursday and I immediately summoned Deputy Elías Báez and some members of the commission and we spend here in the Chamber of Deputies, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday working”, revealed Pacheco, while saying that during this process various actors were consulted to “empower” what the Senate had approved.

In these days of study, Pacheco commented that they realized that from the Senate had made “involuntary errors”essentially drafting, and they immediately got in touch with the senators to tell them that the “modification is unavoidable.”

“We told them that we are going to modify and since we are going to modify, we are going to do it with all the texts, with the things that society, the jurists and other legislators have requested,” he pointed out.

In a kind of “internal commission” Pacheco and other legislators of the Lower House consulted dozens of people in order to gather all the observations and later study and include them.

“We began to call jurists, many jurists, constitutionalists, leading lawyers, important institutions of civil society… they all gave us opinions, which we, together with some members of the commission, incorporated. We also speak with actors from society, business sectors and with the President, in his capacity as Executive Power”, revealed Pacheco.

When they finished with the merger of the Senate project and the modifications, it was the same president of the Chamber of Deputies who called Senator Antonio Taverasthen to Pedro Catrain and thus he was contacting the different legislators of the Upper House to have their opinion and ensure consensus in both legislative bodies.

The “hindsight”

Although the modifications had already been agreed to a great extent, the icing on the cake that consolidated the consensus was related to the article that established “retrospectivity” or “retroactivity”.

During a plenary session, shortly before hearing the then Domain Extinction bill at first reading, Pacheco publicly called the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) and the People’s Force, to deliver a proposal to his party leadership. .

“I handed it over to the PLD and to the People’s Force and to all the political parties. Then they brought other modifications, they accepted the proposal and I told them that if we reached a consensus, then we would remove the hindsight and that’s where everyone entered, ”concluded Pacheco.

The procedure after concluding the consensus had no obstacles, since both in the Chamber of Deputies and in the Senate, the Domain Forfeiture Law was approved unanimously.

The spokespersons of the main opposition parties were consulted by this means about the negotiation and consensus process, and at all times they highlighted the role and good will of the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Alfredo Pacheco, to reach an agreement.