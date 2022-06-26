The story behind the gift that Roberto García Moritán gave Pampita: the replica of the Notting Hill bank

The word of the carpenter who made the bench that Roberto García Moritán gave Pampita (Video: “Desperezate”, Canal de la Ciudad)

For June, who loved this park. From Joseph, who always sat next to her. June Wetherby 1917-1992.

This well-known inscription can be read on a bench in a square in the scene of the film A place called Notting Hill (1999), starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant. There sit Anna Scott and William Thacker.

And since January of this year, so do Carolina pampita ardohean and her husband, Roberto Garcia Moritan. Although they do not do it in London (England), but in Nordelta, where the couple has a weekend house. It is that for her last birthday, the businessman gave the model a replica of the bench of the popular romantic movie that he sent to make especially for her wife, who is a fan of said feature film.

A week before January 17, the politician contacted a carpenter to give his wife the bench that she likes so much from the movie that fascinates her. The man did not have time, he could not do it for the date he needed, and he recommended it to a colleague: Maurico Bertolussowhose business is called Divine Woodwho ended up fulfilling the driver’s dream.

“In general, when a job arrives without so much time in advance, one escapes because he wants to work calmly, without any problem. I didn’t know him, I don’t watch much TV, I knew he was Pampita’s husband. When I met him I liked him very much. I was like mesmerized. Me I committed myself to the cause because it was a special job, a gift from love. He bought me from that side. We had to stop continuing with other jobs to be able to dedicate ourselves to getting the bank out in a timely manner,” said the businessman in an interview in stretch outthe cycle that Diego Pérez drives in the Canal de la Ciudad.

Roberto García Moritán and Pampita have been married since November 2019 and are parents of Ana

“I wasn’t sure we were going to make it either. We knew we could, but until you have it almost resolved you don’t know,” he added about the bench that is made of cedar and for which not only the carpenter saw the film but all the local employees worked to be able to deliver it in time and form.

After having spoken with García Moritán, the production of Pampita’s reality show contacted the professional to tell him that the proposal was real, an idea from her husband. “He seeks to make her fall in love permanently”, they told them. There was nothing more to talk about and they got to work. “It’s a typical London bank, but later when I went to look for references they were all similar, but none the same,” he said.

“I had to take images of the film, scale it, draw it digitally with design programs, also by hand, until we got to the design. It was a piece to work in a workshop and not in the house where it was delivered. It was more desk work than detail work because I had a lot of previous work, ”he added about the bench that had the same phrase written on it as in the film.

Pampita showed the garden of her house and surprised with a special detail (Video: Instagram)

“It was all very nice. When you think you have everything done, you get a special job like this, from love…”, Bertolusso synthesized, happy with Pampita’s reaction to seeing her finished work. In this regard, he added that the material used was cedar. “Great for stability as well as aesthetics, and it was very similar in tone to the film,” he explained. And he added that, almost by chance, at the time of receiving the order he had that type of wood parked “waiting to be used”.

Meanwhile, although he did not want to reveal the cost of a bank of this style, he specified: “It takes a lot of work, that of many people, in addition to what one stops doing and the time he dedicates to it. Today it is very difficult to say what is expensive and what is cheap. But yes, a few mangoes come out”.

