The story behind the guitar solo

Mike Coppola/Getty Images/MTV; Lucas DePatris*

There was a moment when Megan Thee Stallion was in the studio performing her latest single, “Cobra,” that hit like an epiphany. Session musician Diggy Lesser had just finished releasing an epic guitar solo from his Gibson SG when the rapper announced: “This is it. This is it. This is the thing. According to Lesser, this has never been done before. The 25-year-old guitarist told me Said, “It’s another testament to how important she was to the process.” “She knew exactly what we were creating at that moment.”

That doesn’t mean guitar solos in rap are an entirely new thing — there’s even a playlist dedicated to the phenomenon on Spotify — but for Megan, heartbreaking tracks about depression and abuse The piercing fast vocals, combined with the raw, spiraling solos on Shut It Down, mark another evolution for an artist far beyond any other artist in the game. Now independent after settling a lengthy lawsuit with her former record label, 1501 Entertainment, Megan is working on everything from guitar solos to everything else. “The budget is coming from my side. Motherfucking Hot Girl Productions,” she shared on a recent Instagram Live. “The next thing you’re going to see is straight from Megan Thee Stallion’s mind, Megan Thee Stallion’s wallet. “We’re in our pockets, hotties, so let’s do our big thing.”

Lesser didn’t know what to expect when his friend T. Farris – Megan’s longtime manager – asked him to come to LA for a session with his Gibson. Lessard, who moved from the New York suburbs after dropping out of college in 2018, had performed live and played a few tracks in the past, but nothing had prepared him for what he was about to do. That’s not to say Lesser didn’t have chops; He grew up the son of Dave Matthews Band bassist Stephen Lesser, as well as a stepfather who instilled in him a love of guitar. He even collaborated with his father on his high school senior project, a vaudeville show based on the James Hurst short story “Story of the Scarlet Ibis”. “I think the real proud dad moment would be playing live with them on stage and performing their music in front of an audience,” Stephen said at the time. “It’s something we haven’t done together yet and it will be a very special experience.”

Editor’s Choice

Lesser knew he’d probably meet Megan at some point — given that her manager is one of the few people in her trusted circle — but Faris didn’t really alert him. “I just knew to come prepared,” he says. When he walked into the small studio, there were only four people present, including the rapper, whom Lesser says was there to “drop some heat. “Looked ready for.” They had pulled “Cobra”, so Lesser plugged in his Gibson and got to work.

After talking about their favorite anime, Megan and Lesser give up. “I’d play a little bit of something and she’d stop me and say, ‘Oh, you had it right there,'” he says. “And sometimes she would even sing to me, ‘Can you play like this?’ “I think it was in that moment, very organic and I think she knew she wanted to bring that vibe.”

trend

Results – Megan’s first new music since 2022 the strokes – is a brutally honest track that looks at his various struggles and his efforts to stand tall despite them: the death of his mother in 2019, his legal battle with Tory Lanez after being shot in the leg in 2020, and his bouts with depression. His subsequent fight with. Lessard’s guitar – which recalls her heroes, Jimmy Page, Jimi Hendrix and David Gilmour – only serves to highlight and enliven Megan’s sharp bars. Frightening and brutal, the track comes to life in a jungle-themed music video directed by Douglas Bernard, in which Megan literally sheds her skin to be born anew.

“There’s this one guitar line in the middle of the solo – I remember that moment specifically, she stood up and she started dancing next to me, showing me how she wanted the guitar line to fit with the groove and fit with the song, Lessard recalls. “And the way he choreographed the dance with the guitar solo at the end of the video, it brings that moment back.”