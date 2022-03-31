The story behind the images of nurses carrying a patient in a mecapal to seek medical help – Prensa Libre

This situation was evidenced in Alta Verapaz, where a woman in labor was carried by nurses to seek medical assistance.

In the rural area of ​​Guatemala, not all people have quick access to health services, which means that they have to travel several kilometers of dirt road to receive care or look for other transportation options.

The day began and four nurses traveled along the dirt roads of the Secumb Campur village, San Pedro Carchá, with the purpose of looking for people to vaccinate against covid-19.

Dr. Regina Escot, director of the Campur District of the Ministry of Health, narrated what happened and highlighted the contribution of her colleagues to help bring life to the world.

He added that in that municipality most of the roads are dirt roads and some communities do not have these accesses, so residents use sidewalks.

The situation to transfer the patient it was complicated by a blockade on the road in dissatisfaction because the entrance to Campur needs to be paved.

The demonstration prevented the passage of the ambulance to carry out the transfer, so they enabled another unit which moved due to loss.

Time passed and the patient reported labor for six hours, which complicated the situation.

Escot indicated that the team of vaccinators was looking for people to apply the doses against the coronavirus, but they were alerted by community leaders to transfer the woman.

The blockade prevented her from being taken to Cobán, so she was transferred to the Fray Bartolomé de las Casas Hospital, although it was not easy.

There was no stretcher to place the patient, so the husband put her in a chair to carry her on his back.

The nurses took turns to take her and they walked for an hour under the sun and between narrow dirt roadsbut that did not stop their spirit of solidarity to get to where the ambulance was waiting for them.

But there were still two hours to go on a dirt road before the ambulance arrived with the patient at the hospital, where she was hospitalized.

“There are two lives saved,” said the doctor, who stressed that perhaps for the statistics they are just numbers, although the actions of the Health teams in these communities are satisfactory.

Escot highlighted that the nurses acted correctly amid the pressure to cover more of the population with the covid-19 vaccine.

He said that his colleagues have not had an incentive for this work they carry out, since they have to cross hills to look for people.

These health teams work in poor communities and the lack of information has caused some to be held for hours over the issue of the covid-19 vaccine.

They must also attend to other health programs, such as the case of two people who were attacked by snakes this week.

The doctor indicated that it is not the first time that they have dealt with this type of case, such as that of the pregnant woman, and that they feel satisfied when saying “mission accomplished.”

This health district it is in charge of 164 communities and they face precarious care, the interviewee pointed out.

Currently the health center works in a temporary place due to the floods that have affected San Pedro Carchá and for now they use solar panels to obtain electricity; in addition, a pipe supplies them with water.