The story behind the proclamation ceremony of King Carlos III

This was the proclamation of Carlos III as king 6:17

(CNN) — The pomp and pageantry surrounding the formal declaration of Charles III as the new sovereign of the United Kingdom dates back hundreds of years.

The ceremony was conducted by the Ascension Council, which only meets after the death of a British monarch. It is made up of members of the Privy Council, a formal advisory body to the king or queen. That larger body is made up of more than 700 prominent figures in British life, including senior politicians, senior civil servants and others.

The origins of the Ascension Council are lost to the mists of time, but the first meeting of the current version took place in 1603 when King James VI of Scotland became King James I of England in the union of the crowns between the two nations, which had previously been independent and bitter rivals.

Today’s event was addressed by Penny Mourdant, a British politician who is Leader of the House of Commons, a Cabinet post, who automatically also serves as Lord President of the Privy Council. Charles was proclaimed king by the secretary of the council, Richard Tilbrook, after which Mourdant read out a series of orders for the proclamation to be read by representatives of the monarch and the government of the United Kingdom’s constituent parts.

In an age before modern technology, this would have been the means by which important news was spread throughout the kingdom. A series of “orders in council” were also made to make the ascension official.

King Charles III also took an oath to preserve the “safety” of the Church of Scotland, a Presbyterian church that is separate from the Church of England, and relates to the time in 1707 when the details of the union between Scotland and England they were formalized.

This was what King Carlos III said in his speech during his proclamation

King Charles III was proclaimed at St James’s Palace. During his speech, he paid tribute to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and spoke of “the great heritage and the heavy duties and responsibilities of Sovereignty that have now passed to me.”

This is his full speech:

Ladies and Gentlemen.

It is my most painful duty to announce the passing of my beloved mother, the queen.

I know how deeply you, the entire nation – and I think you could say the entire world – sympathize with me in the irreparable loss we have all suffered. It is the greatest comfort to me to know of the sympathy expressed by so many to my sister and brothers and that such overwhelming affection and support should be extended to our entire family in our loss.

To all of us as a family, as to this kingdom and the great family of nations of which it is a part, my mother set an example of enduring love and selfless service.

My mother’s reign was unmatched in its duration, its commitment and its devotion. Even when we are afflicted, we give thanks for this faithful life.

I am deeply aware of this great heritage and the heavy duties and responsibilities of Sovereignty that have now passed on to me. As I assume these responsibilities, I will strive to follow the inspiring example I have been given in upholding constitutional government and seeking peace, harmony and prosperity for the peoples of these Islands and the Commonwealth Realms and Territories throughout the world. world.

In this purpose, I know that I will be sustained by the affection and loyalty of the peoples whose Sovereign I have been called to be, and that in the performance of these duties I will be guided by the advice of their elected Parliaments. In all of this, I am deeply encouraged by the constant support of my loving wife.

I take this opportunity to confirm my willingness and intention to continue the tradition of turning over hereditary income, including the Crown Estate, to my Government for the benefit of all, in exchange for the Sovereign Grant, which supports my official duties as head of State and head of the Nation.

And as I carry out the heavy task that has been entrusted to me, and to which I now dedicate the rest of my life, I ask for the guidance and help of Almighty God.