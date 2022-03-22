The story behind Zoë Kravitz’s stepfather’s Cadillac

Lisa Bonet’s partner, Jason Momoa, is not far behind. He has some divine cars and there is one in particular that caused a furor in the networks because of her fascinating story. We tell you all the details below.



Zoe Kravitz He has nothing to envy aboard his Range Rover, however, when he goes to his mother’s house he finds cars that are extremely luxurious. We’re not just talking about the incredible collection of Lisa Bonet. The actor of Aquaman and Game of Thrones, Jason Momoa, It also has some movie cars!

However, there is one in particular that caught our attention both for its color and for being a classic worthy of collection. What are we talking about? We refer to cadillac fleetwood Jason Momoa pink. One of the few men who could drive a Cadillac, a car true to his style!

This vehicle has the peculiarity of having been manufactured between 1985 and 1996 and then as a limited version from 1998 to 1999. However, over the course of 20 years cars with these characteristics were not produced until the Cadillac CT6 appeared.

Jason Momoa with his Cadillac.

On the other hand, in relation to the technical aspect, the car It has a huge 5.4-liter V8 engine that delivers 250 hp. In addition, it has several elements that were chromed, the bumpers are “Dagmars” type and the wheels have a white color profile, along with the fins at the rear. A custom designcWith a modern touch, but without losing its essence of the classic. A very spacious model that could have space for about 8 passengers.

But what is the story behind this car? Jason Momoa with this vehicle wanted to imitate the famous singer Elvis Presley, when he was 22 years old. Without a doubt, a fanatic to bring such admiration to one more car from his incredible collection. In particular, I think it is a vehicle that is painted on the actor. A car that overflows with history wherever you want to see it, but today Jason Momoa gives it a sexy image and reminds us once again that the classics continue to make history.

Cadillac Fleetwood model.

