THE STORY – Cesar Millan, the best friend of dogs

According to legend, Cesar Millan grew up in a very poor suburb of Culiacán, in the countryside of the state of Sinaloa, the kingdom of one of the most ruthless and powerful drug cartels in all of Mexico. They called him “El Perrero”, the dog man, because he was a lonely boy, with few friends, who much preferred animals to humanity, especially dogs. At 21, in 1990, he greets his family and leaves with the idea of ​​crossing the border with the United States and making a fortune: they say ok, you are the right age to dream, but be careful. He doesn’t have a passport, doesn’t speak a word of English, and has less than $ 100 in his pocket, but he can do it.

In San Diego, Southern California, he gets a job at a dog grooming center, and it doesn’t take long to get noticed. When he saves enough money, he flies to Hollywood, where a famous dog training center across the state demands it. Affable and kind, Millan meets a wealthy businessman who hires him not to look after the puppies of the house, but to keep his collection of prestigious cars clean and tidy: he offers him a more than decent salary and the benefit of a ‘car. This is enough for Cesar to create his business, the “Pacific Point Canine Academy”: word of mouth and a reputation that precedes him everywhere do the rest. The turning point comes when his name comes to the ear of Jada Pinkett, Will Smith’s wife, who offers him to take care of the three puppies of the house as a dog sitter, which he adds to the seven Dobermans and two Rottweilers he took care of all. the days.

It is Pinkett, struck by Cesar’s abilities, who gives him a course to learn English, then spreading the word among the Hollywood stars: suddenly, Millan’s agenda is filled with names that matter, from Ridley Scott to Vin Diesel, from Nicolas Cage to Oprah Winfrey, who after seeing the problems of his cocker Sophie solved as if by magic, invites him as a guest of his program, opening the doors of fame for him.

Thirty years later, Cesar Millan is a billionaire at the head of an empire valued at over $ 25 million that organizes conferences, courses and seminars, publishes books, produces and sells organic products and toys for dogs from its headquarters in southern Los Angeles. His theory, “pet psychology”, focuses above all on the specimens of some of the most aggressive and dangerous breeds, which he believes are recoverable if placed in contact with other, more peaceful animals. The method, based on three fundamental cornerstones (exercise, discipline and affection), is explained in several books and manuals written by Millan, as well as having become a very popular program in Italy, “Dog Whisperer – a dog psychologist”.

The pinnacle of fame, Millan reached it by becoming the official dog trainer of the White House: after taking care of the Obamas’ dog, it was to him that President Biden turned when one of his two German shepherds bit a service agent secrets.