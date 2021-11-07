the story is not over yet! Build your on-line with Garage Italia

Fiat Panda 4 × 4, a car that remains “alive” even today thanks to a timeless myth. And not only in our memories but also in everyday reality.

There Fiat Panda 4 × 4 it has remained in the minds and hearts of all car enthusiasts. With 2021, amidst funny images and a lot of nostalgia, a car that has truly withstood so many changes that have taken place year after year on the automotive market is still standing without ending up in oblivion; but hold on tight, because its story is not over yet.

You might be interested in >>> Born to be the antagonist of the Fiat Panda 4 × 4 | Success never came

Fiat Panda 4 × 4 and its restomod: it’s simple, you don’t even have to “move”

In Italy as in the rest of the world restomod is fashionable, which is not only the union of the words restoration and modern, but is the practical definition of to bring classic automobiles far beyond their original splendor by adding current components, technologies, connectivity and solutions.

You might be interested in >>> An old Fiat Panda 4 × 4 goes green | The creation of a famous Italian YouTuber

Not just a restyling with all the trimmings, but a real one update of a historic car. That’s what he did Garage Italy, creating an online configurator dedicated to one of the most loved models by Italians, the Fiat Panda 4 × 4; in this case, the Panda Integral-e, belonging to the electric range developed starting from 2019. It can be ordered in three different versions: powertrain (made by Newtron Group, uses the original transmission and has an autonomy of 100 kilometers with a recharge that varies from three to eight hours), electric with range extender and a version with petrol internal combustion engine.

You might be interested in >>> The tribute to the Fiat Panda 4 × 4 in the 5 versions of Garage Italia “turns on” the Social Networks



But how do you customize it? Customers, starting with a Panda 4 × 4 first series, will be able to simulate a long series of customizations by choosing seven basic colors and special paints, six on the side, on the roof and in contrast, five colors for the wheel rims, three different types of tires and much more. Not much information is available on the price, so we will have to wait; but at least there is the certainty of having a Panda 4 × 4 finally in step with the times.