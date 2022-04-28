the story of a group of colleagues who have ended up dominating the technology sector

What do the founders of LinkedIn, YouTube and Tesla have in common? That they are all millionaires, yes. Chance? No. So? Its beginnings: PayPal. Both Reid Hoffman and Steve Chen, Chad Hurley and Jawed Karim and Elon Musk had a key role in the development of the Internet payments company. They are not the only ones. Some of those who today are executive directors or main investors of large technology companies were also part of the initial staff of the American company. This is the case of Roelof Botha, a partner at the investment firm Sequoia Capital; Russel Simmons and Jeremy Stoppelman, co-founders of Yelp; or Peter Thiel, the first major shareholder of Facebook and one of the most influential men in Silicon Valley.

PayPal was the project that helped them take off as entrepreneurs and gain a foothold in Silicon Valley. It was also the seed of the ‘PayPal Mafia’, a group made up of men who today form part of the technology business elite. Promoted by Peter Thiel and Max Levchin, this controversial “technological sect” is much more present in our lives than we imagine. All its members are very rich -several of them, billionaires-, very powerful and very influential. We tell you his story and how it affects us.

A pioneering company

PayPal, the origin of everything

PayPal was the pioneer digital payment gateway iStockPhoto

It all started in 1998, when a very young Peter Thiel, the first major shareholder of Facebook and today known -and feared- for his friendship with Donald Trump, teamed up with Max Levchin, a computer scientist with whom he studied at Stanford University. Both founded Confinity Inc, the first crypto company intended, in principle, to “simplify the life” of investors who wanted to pay directly with their second-generation PDA (Personal Digital Assistant) without the need to use their wallet.

Confinity was created in the late 1990s and early 2000s, at the height of the Internet boom. Names like Steve Jobs or Bill Gates gained strength to become great personalities (and millionaires) in the technology sector. After a while, that project would end up becoming PayPal, the pioneer payment platform on the internet.





The vanguard

At that time, an unknown entrepreneur named Elon Musk made his first big splash: Compaq Computer paid him more than 300 million dollars for his first company (Zip2), dedicated to hosting web pages. With that money, Musk founded X.com, one of the first online banks, which became the missing piece of the puzzle for Confinity to take off. The current CEO of Tesla joined Thiel and Levchin in the early 2000s and the company was renamed PayPal Inc.

Entrepreneurs

‘PayPal Mafia’: From a group of recent Stanford graduates to millionaires

Peter Thiel and Elon Musk, in a file image from 1999, when they teamed up to power PayPal AP

PayPal Inc positioned itself as one of the most innovative companies in the technology sector. It had in its ranks a large group of ambitious young people. All company employees, including members of the board of directors, graduated from or passed through Stanford University. In addition to Thiel, Levchin and Musk, Steve Chen, Chad Hurley, Jawed Karim (founders of YouTube), Reid Hoffman (CEO of LinkedIn) or the now billionaires Ken Howery, Roleof Botha and Keith Rabois, among others, were part of PayPal.





Sarah Lucy, in her book Once You’re Lucky, Twice You’re Good: The Rebirth of Silicon Valley and the Rise of Web 2.0 he says: “the prevailing company culture in the early years of PayPal was wildly youthful, almost university-like, which helped create unbreakable bonds of camaraderie among workers.” After selling the company to eBay for some 1,500 million euros, the original members of PayPal – already reputed millionaires – maintained a bond of friendship (and business) that still remains intact today. They called themselves the ‘Paypal mafia’.

friends of youth

Who is behind the ‘PayPal Mafia’?

Some of the connections between the founding members of PayPal lvd

Until 2006, nobody knew the PayPal mob. Was the New York Times who began to give the first clues of the existence of a group of former PayPal employees who met from time to time to catch up on life and work. The magazine ran an article titled “Paypal Pays Off Having Friends,” though it never used the term PayPal Mafia.

It was in 2007 when the publication fortune published an article titled The PayPal Mafia and accompanied by a photo of a group of former PayPal employees dressed as real gangsters. Since then, they have been known as the PayPal Mafia, a network of interests and friends that moves millions of dollars. Pictured are Jawed Karim, Jeremy Stoppelman, Andrew McCormack, Premal Shah, Luke Nosek, Ken Howery, David O. Sacks, Peter Thiel, Keith Rabois, Reid Hoffman, Max Levchin, Roelof Botha and Russel Simmons. Elon Musk could not attend the photo session due to scheduling problems.

The Godfather

Peter Thiel, the overlord

Donald Trump with Peter Thiel Reuters

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and Space X, is perhaps the best known and richest of the group, and even more so now that he has bought Twitter for more than 40,000 million euros. However, who really pulls the strings is Pether Thiel.

Few figures in Silicon Valley have been as influential, contentious and controversial as Peter Thiel, founder of Palantir Technologies and Confinity and a personal friend of Donald Trump. Known for his neoliberal positions in various aspects, ranging from taxation to little respect for labor rights or the privacy of citizens, Thiel studied philosophy at Stanford. In college, he already pointed out ways. At the academic institution, where he also received his doctorate in law, he founded The Stanford Reviewa critical conservative newspaper.





Peter Thiel landed in the technology sector at the hands of Max Levchin and Elon Musk, and together, they founded PayPal. The sale of the company to eBay made Thiel a multimillionaire, which allowed him to invest in other technological giants such as Facebook (in fact, he was the first major shareholder of the social network), and create Palantir Technologies (2004, a data mining.

Thiel is known for having very conservative and controversial friendships. In a personal capacity, he was a major donor to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and one of his top advisers on business matters. The businessman is also known to have financially sunk the Gawker Media group (publisher of blogs such as Gizmodo, Jalopnik, Kotaku and LifeHacker) after publishing his homosexuality. It seems that Thiel likes to control the speech, like his friend Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter.

New era

‘Paypal Mafia’ lands on Twitter through the front door

Elon Musk will be the new owner of Twitter

Elon Musk is the CEO of Tesla and founder of Space X. In recent days he has been the protagonist of the technological news of the year after becoming the new owner of Twitter for 44,000 million dollars. With this movement, Twitter is already part of the conglomerate of companies that make up the paypal mafia. What consequences will it bring? We will soon see what the supposed “freedom” that Musk wants to implement in the functioning of the social network ends up being translated into. For now, his intentions give way to suspended accounts like Donald Trump’s to roam freely on Twitter again.





After studying Physics and Economics at the University of Pennsylvania, Musk entered Stanford, where he resigned after a few days “to pursue his three main areas of interest: the internet, clean energy and space,” summarizes Bloomberg. His first success was the Zip2 classifieds platform, which he sold for 300 million. With that money he launched the X.com payment system, which he merged with Cofinity. He was the seed of PayPal, which ended up selling for 1,500 million to eBay in 2002. In 2003 he founded Tesla, the electric car company with the largest capitalization in the world.

Musk has a reputation for being tough, demanding, a perfectionist. And he is not for less. After Tesla, he has promoted other successful projects, such as Space X (space travel), Boring Co. (underground tunnels for urban mobility), Hyperloop (high-speed transportation) and Neuralink (neurotechnology). They are all millionaire businesses, in fact, according to ForbesElon Musk is the richest person in the world.

In background

Other members of the ‘Paypal Mafia’

The list of members of the Paypal mafia does not end with Elon Musk and Peter Thiel. It is completed by other names such as Max Levchin, Roelof Botha, Steve Chen, Reid Hoffman or Russel Simons, among others. Of course, all out of the Paypal quarry.

Max Levchin was Thiel’s right-hand man during his time at Paypal. He was the CTO of the company and, after the rain of millions from eBay, this Ukrainian nationalized American founded Slide, a social video game company, which he ended up selling to Google in 2011. Levchin has been CEO of Yelp, one of the largest guides of English local and business reviews founded by Russel Simmons and Jeremy Stoppelman, both former PayPal employees. He has also promoted other projects such as Affirm, a company dedicated to online credits, and Glow, a suite of applications to monitor ovulation and pregnancy.

Jeff Weiner, Satya Nadella, and Reid Hoffman Third parties

Paypal was also the seed of YouTube, since its three founders came from it: Steve Chen, Chad Hurley and Jawen Karim. Twelve months after launching it on the market, Google knocked on their doors and offered them 1,300 million for the video platform. Another hit.

Reid Hoffman is another of the most famous names in the clan. He was part of the PayPal board of directors. With the profits he made from selling the company, he founded Linkedin, the world’s most popular professional social network. Microsoft paid him $26.2 billion for it. Now, Hoffman spends his time investing: Flickr, Facebook, Airbnb, Change.org, Nanosolar, Last.fm or Digg, etc.