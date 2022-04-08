the story of a romance that seemed perfect and ended in disgrace

Both celebrities were about to reach the altar, but it ended in the least expected way. Next, we tell you the story.

A romance can start in the least expected way and that happened with Alanis Morrisette Y Ryan Reynolds in the middle of the 2000s where she reached the top with her successes jagged little pill and had 32 million copies sold. The love life of both actors began at a birthday party of drew Barrymore.

At the time, the interpreter of ‘Ironic’ pointed out to People that “He is such a caring creature. I feel very loved, in a kind of dream. He always feels happy by my side”. According to Infobae, he pointed out that “The relationship seemed strong. They lived together. She showed him the demos of her songs and he of the scripts, they traveled to places where they enjoyed her intimacy, but they also posed embracing, smiling and in love at galas and events “.

However, when it comes to fame, Raynold I was in lower positions. She was barely on a few Canadian shows. Later, she was able to start her Hollywood career in Los Angeles, but even if she had money in her pocket, her home was a mobile home. His first appearances were in ‘Sabrina, the teenage witch’ and ‘Three for everything’ where he marked territory and was thus recorded by the public.

How was the love break?

Although the causes of the break are unknown, it is believed that the actor had short and intense romances with Jessica Biel. Both reported the separation through a statement, but did not say the reasons. They revealed that they ended on good terms.

It was thought that they lived in very different times, Alanis had already achieved fame and success and Ryan could not jump from “young promise” to “great actor”. A month later, the actor appeared hand in hand with a new girlfriend, none other than Scarlett Johansson. The same one who was about to take her to her altar surprised the singer in this way and left her destroyed.

Alanis He left the world of music for more than two years to settle personal issues, and it was not until 2008 that he returned with a new album: Flavors of Entanglement. In 2010, Alans Morrisette married Mario Treadway, better known as Souleye. Her first child was born in 2010; the second, in 2016; and the smallest in 2019.

His way of making catharsis regarding the event would occur in ‘Torch’ because he expressed in lyrics the pain that separation had caused him. In that song he tells all the things he missed from her ex-partner. Currently, both actors have different lives, she even declared regarding their relationships that “to each person she loves, whether by her side or not, she wishes much success and love in her life. God bless”.