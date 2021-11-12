the story of Alessandra Mai Vinh

I find her at the Netflix party here in Los Angeles, on the occasion of the launch of the new 2022 tv show programming. A glance and two words were enough to understand that Alessandra Mai Vinh is Italian. Determined. And ready to show what it’s made of.

“I’m here because hor just finished shooting a series in Los Angeles Netflix American which will be released in 2022. A project still top secret. When it comes out, I will be able to reveal its title. And I just finished filming Macy Gray album videos, Paris Hilton and Frankie Grande, Ariana’s brother.

S.ono Italo Vietnamese, born in Verona on 21 September 1989. By profession a dancer. I got my best qualities from my parents. Mamma Maria (altruism and honesty) e dad Thanh (sense of carefree, to always be positive). I grew up loving dance and rhythm. Fortunately, I immediately understood that music would be my professional life choice ».

Italians in Hollywood: Alessandra Mai Vinh

Did the fact of being Asian lead you to experience negative episodes in Italy?

No one has ever hurt me, quite the contrary. I just had a self-esteem problem. I remember that toIn elementary school I wanted to be “white” to look like other children. At the time there were few non-Italian people, I was always the only non-white person in the school with my brother. I didn’t want to be different. Then in high school I realized that being different is a strength. I am very grateful to Italy that has welcomed my family with open arms. In 1979 the Italian government sent 3 navy ships to save the Vietnamese fleeing the country. My family landed in Venice. Caritas helped us until we settled down and integrated.

What is dance for you?

Dance is catharsis. When I dance I am immersed in what I do. I forget worries, paranoia and the real world. Dance is life, dance is joy, happiness. I started by accident. The parish priest who had adopted my family as soon as they landed in Italy, suggested to my mother to sign up for dance because I had a bad posture. I immediately fell in love with it, also understanding the efforts and above all the sacrifices that I would have had to make. Gradually I got to dance and choreograph big TV shows on RAI, Canale 5, Italia1. The fact that I heard Britney Spears at the MTV Awards and fell in love with her songs only cleared my mind. I made it into my head to learn English and go and live in America.

After George Clooney and Julia Roberts, I dream of Justin Timberlake

Your American dream, the one you get up and go to work every morning for?

The my American Dream And dance for / with Justin Timberlake, and perform on stage at the MTV Music Awards. I had the opportunity to perform a Good Morning America. I have worked with George Clooney and Julia Roberts, I even performed at Madison Square Garden. And uLately I am part of the cast of Carnival the Choreographers Ball in Hollywood.

As you see the #Metoo?

Like an incredible opportunity to improve, however do not exclude yourself. D.eve to become a global phenomenon, to give people courage to make their voices heard.

And what about #diversity and #inclusion?

Are needed. We have seen some changes in terms of cast and representation, especially in the entertainment and advertising sector. On screens we see more and more people of all colors and races, not to mention the LGBT community !! In my opinion it is part of the norm, especially here in America, where we are all children of immigrants. A few examples? Fresh off the Boat, Insecure by Issa Rae, as well as films such as Black Panther And Crazy Rich Asians. I too have noticed more doors open, now we hope to knock them down.