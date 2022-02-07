The story of Ali Sahroui, the rescuer who crossed the desert to try to save little Rayan

His name is Ali Sahroui and in Morocco he has been nicknamed “the hero of the desert”. He is one of the rescuers who, up to the end, did everything to save little Rayan, 5 years, who fell into a well (and then died) while, last Tuesday, he was playing in front of his house in the mountains of the Rif. Ali Sahroui came to the village with a blue shirt, a black cap on his head and asked to be able to help. Man has 50 years, is a specialist in well drilling and lives in Erfoud, a long way from where Rayan was. As soon as he heard of the news, he didn’t think for a moment to cross Morocco almost entirely to try to save the baby. His idea would have been the connecting tunnel between the crater – which Ali entered on Friday at 18 only to get out on Saturday, when the operation was done – and where Rayan had fallen. From time to time the rescuer – who eventually dug with his bare hands – would lean out to catch his breath, to drink some water. But his efforts weren’t enough to save Rayan. A story, that of Ali, which closely resembles that of Angelo Licheri, the man who in 1981 tried in vain to save Alfredino Rampi.

Cover photo from Youtube

