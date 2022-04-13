The story of Angelina Jolie’s multiracial family

Motherhood is not always compatible with women’s wishes, with their goals, with their plans. Angelina Jolie, for example, never saw herself as a mom, even telling the AP in 2016 while filming in Cambodia that she never wanted a baby.

“I never wanted to be pregnant”, however, that country definitely changed her life five years earlier, and made her take action to become a mother of three little ones born in Vietnam, Ethiopia and Cambodia, under complex circumstances.

At the moment, Angelina has six children who often appear with her at some events. and that the medium of entertainment has seen grow.

The moment of change

In 2001, the actress traveled as an ambassador to Cambodia with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Her journey consisted of participating in a school program in which she would be in close contact with the context in which the families live, the infants. She there she clearly and powerfully felt the desire to be a mother.

Living with the children, he thought “My son is here” -as he declared in the media some time later-, so he did all the necessary procedures to adopt his firstborn, Maddox, in 2002. Maddox was one year old when he met his mom. Years later he was also adopted by Brad Pitt as his father.

His second daughter, Zahara, met his mother, Angelina Joliewhen he was six months old. She was born in Ethiopia, and in 2005 she was adopted by the actress. It has now become viral that Zahara’s biological mother wants to meet her, and she has stated that Angelina’s daughter was the product of rape.

In 2006, the couple of actors became the center of attention due to a publication that revealed that they were expecting their first baby together, through pregnancy. Through a statement, Pitt also reported that he was in the process of adopting Angelina’s two children, Maddox and Zahara, so that they would also have her last name.

A United family. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in the company of their children Pax (holding a stuffed animal), Shiloh and Knox (in black pants). The photo from 2013 shows how the actors tried to integrate all their children. EFE



The couple’s first biological baby was born a girl on May 27, 2006, and was named Siloh, but in 2017 the process began to change her sex and also change her name to John.

For 2007, Angelina adopted her third child, peopleoriginally from an orphanage in Vietnam. Pax was born on November 29, 2003. In an interview, Angelina shared that it caused her conflict that between Cambodia -Maddox’s country of origin- and Vietnam, Pax’s country of origin, there was a complex history, but through a reading understood many things, as she herself shared with the media.

“I was reading a book on human rights and found myself looking at a picture of a Vietnamese fighter being held captive by the Americans. I thought about my own country and our involvement in Southeast Asia. I thought about focusing on a future where we were all family. I am so blessed that they have allowed me to be their mother.”

A year later, in 2008, Angelina and Brad welcomed their twins, Vivienne Marcheline and Knox Lenon.

Today both actors are separated, but the family they formed remains an example of universal love.