The story of Anna Delvey: how she deceived the elite of Manhattan, pretending to be a rich German heiress | fashion

the premiere of Inventing Anna, the series by Shonda Rhimes for Netflix, has caught Anna Delvey, who is actually called Anna Sorokin, in jail. Or, more accurately, at ICE, an immigration detention center where she is being held for trying to stay in the United States on an expired visa. Before that, she did go through up to five prisons to serve her sentence for fraud and non-payment. One of those centers was the famous Rikers macro-prison in New Jersey, the one that appears in the series. “You’re wearing a blue jumpsuit,” the visiting journalist reminds her, after Delvey tells her that her clothes are horrible. “Yes,” she replies, “but I have it pressed and accessorize it.”

Although the series is not 100% faithful to reality, this dialogue is very similar to those that Delvey has had with journalists, and that have contributed to his legend. At the end of his trial, he told an editor of the New York Times: “The thing is… I don’t regret it”. And when asked by a BBC reporter if “crime is worth it” (crime pays, in English) she answered yes, literally. She was referring to the fact that Netflix has paid her $320,000 to tell her story. Of them, she spent about 200,000 to repay the debts she had contracted and the rest was used to pay her lawyers.

In financial terms, Delvey is perhaps the least ambitious of the entire group of millennial hustlers that emerged in the past decade and are now flooding commercial fiction. Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos (soon there will be not one but two projects with her story, which will be added to the docuseries and podcasts that already exist about her: Amanda Seyfried will play her in a series and Jennifer Lawrence in a movie) started a lot more money to his high-flying investors with his unicorn company based on nothing; Rebekah Neumann once lost $100 million a week at WeWork, the company she co-founded with her husband, Adam Neumann. Her story will be told on HBO with the faces of Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto.

Compared to these high-flying scams, the Delvey thing seems almost modest, but his story dazzles because of the environment in which it was produced, that of the media and the influence industry in New York – the public enjoys seeing how it is taken the hair of supposedly sophisticated people – and also in part because of the enormous syncomplexism of Delvey herself, her reinforced concrete face and her unlimited resources for lies. It must be remembered that even during the trial she faced in 2019, she took the opportunity to continue her tireless self-promotion. She hired a stylist, Anastasia Walker, to coordinate the looks she wore to court and together they opened a dedicated Instagram to advertise them, @annadelveycourtlooks. Many of them are meticulously recreated in the Netflix series: Michael Kors’ black dress, Victoria Beckham’s trouser ensemble with a Saint Laurent blouse and Céline glasses. Delvey made sure to make spectacular entrances for her fans and for the many media covering the trial, to the despair of the judge handling the case, that she lost patience with the show.

Delvey was tried (and sentenced to 12 years in prison, of which she served four) for defrauding about 200,000 dollars (176,000 euros) from different hotels in which she stayed without paying, a private aircraft company and other creditors, but in reality he was left at the gates of his most ambitious project: getting an investment fund to give him 25 million dollars to set up a private club, in the Soho House style but related to the art world, which was going to have venues in Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Dubai, and Manhattan, and that he planned to call, in all modesty, the Anna Delvey Foundation. She lacked very little to achieve it. His modus operandi it was a universal classic of the con. To get people to give you money, you have to look like you already have it. Scamming involves some investment: she moved around Manhattan handing out hundred-dollar bills. At 11 Howard, the luxurious boutique hotel where he stayed for months (and left without paying), all the employees fought to be the one to carry Anna’s packages, because they knew they left with a hundred dollars of money. tip.

Delvey (she insists that was her mother’s maiden name; her parents deny this) had arrived in New York in 2016 without studies, friends, or money. The only known past of her was an internship at the magazine Purple in Paris. There he made his first major contact, the magazine’s editor, Oliver Zahm, the kind of guy who was ubiquitous at parties a decade ago and who inhabited those international VIP waters that make up Coachella, Art Basel, Ibiza, Frieze, the Soho Houses that are scattered around the world and no more than fifteen or twenty restaurants in London, New York and Los Angeles. So he began to infiltrate the scene, doing strange things but for which no one was going to report him (yet). She proposed to a collector that he take her to the Venice Biennale and once there she forgot to pay him the 3,000 euros that the trip cost, she asked them to pay her for taxis that she forgot to return, she left unpaid bills, she settled in houses of acquaintances without paying a single euro. Let’s just say that Anna never found time to make bizums. She told everyone that she was the daughter of a German businessman. This is how she was known to her: the German heiress. Actually, Sorokin was born in Russia and her parents are a truck driver who went bankrupt starting a transport company and a housewife who for a time managed a grocery store.

One of the key contacts in the promotion was Gabriel Calatrava, son of the architect Santiago Calatrava and manager of the family’s real estate holding company, who showed him a space of more than 4,000 square meters on Park Avenue that would be perfect for his foundation. He told everyone (the hotelier André Balazs, for example, or the owner of the Nobu restaurants, with whom he wanted to do business) that when he turned 25 he would be able to dispose of his trust fund, but until then needed cash.

The scammer also dragged into her adventure people more vulnerable than those investors, especially young women who were fascinated by her lifestyle, such as the receptionist at the 11Howard hotel. Another one of those girls, Rachel Williams, who appears telling her story in the episode of the HBO series Generation Hustlers dedicated to Delvey, he accompanied her to Morocco on a trip that would determine the end of the escapade. Inspired by Kim Kardashian’s Instagram, Delvey booked a private riad inside La Mamounia, the ultra-luxury Marrakech hotel, ordered massages and spa services, and refreshed her wardrobe at the hotel’s boutique. The account amounted to 60,000 euros. As usual, her credit card refused payment. So Williams defrayed the bill with the credit card. Vanity Fair, the magazine where she worked as a photo editor. Delvey promised that she would pay him back instantly, but the weeks passed and the transfer never came.

On the way back from his trip, he changed hotels in Manhattan. He went to the also very luxurious Beekman, in which he soon accumulated a debt of about 10,000 euros. They had less patience there than at 11Howard. After 20 days, her room was denied and she was put out on the street, leaving Delvey homeless in Alexander Wang tights. Meanwhile, all her attempts to deposit fake checks and fake transfers from accounts The non-existent ones were failing, and already persecuted by several complaints from the hotels, she made one last attempt to put land in the middle by fleeing to California. She always liked to spend the summer in Europe, the fall and spring in New York and the winter in Los Angeles. They stopped her there, at the door of the Passages club.

Thus ended only one chapter of his story. Now, of course, he has plans. In the small cell he occupies at the ICE facility, he explained this very week to the New York Timesdedicates himself to reading (it’s over Liberty and Purity, by Jonathan Franzen), to try to prepare a legal defense to stop his deportation and plans to produce a documentary and, of course, a podcast, telling his version of the events. “I’m not trying to encourage people to commit crimes, I just want to shed light on how I did the best I could with my situation without trying to glorify it,” he says. In addition, I regret that there are no good social immersion systems for fraudsters in the United States: “There are programs for people with drug addiction and for sexual offenders, programs for violent inmates… but there is absolutely nothing for financial crimes. I did a cooking class. This already tells you something about the system.”