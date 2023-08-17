The story of Beyoncé greeting Shakira at one of her concerts

08:13 PM



Beyonce at Raymond James Stadium, where she performed the song love on Top on your tour Renaissance World Tour This took him to many countries in Europe and now he is in the United States, He surprised his fans by saying “Shakira, Shakira” and the moment was captured in a video that quickly spread across social networks.

The video generated many rumours. One of them, the artist from Barranquilla, was in the audience enjoying Beyoncé’s performance. Another rumor was that this was the way It would range from Beyoncé announcing a collaboration with Shakira or even announcing she would make a presentation in Colombia.

Although they were only speculations, the mention of Barranquilla got fans excited and it became a trend.

But all these rumors are far from reality. Apparently, a Beyoncé fan named Shakira clarified that the singer had greeted her, not the Colombian.

“Hi guys. My name is Shakira. She (Beyonce) was looking at my poster. I was sitting in the pure honey area in the stands of the VIP B stage. When she said my name, I freaked out,” the fan wrote in a comment on Instagram.

Read More: Shakira & Drake Partying Together, Is There A Romance Or A Music Collaboration Coming?

This was verified by analyzing the video, where it was seen that Beyoncé, before saying Shakira’s name, looked intently at a group of fans at the edge of the stage. Read a sign and say the name. Furthermore, in fan stories, several moments of attending the concert and getting emotional when mentioning it were documented.

In one post, the young woman shows off the poster she took to the concert to catch Beyoncé’s attention: The billboard read, “Say my name, say my name, Shakira.”

It was all a coincidence. Beyoncé just fulfilled the dream of one of her fans named Shakira, whose name was similar to the artist from Barranquilla.