The story of Blackjack, the abandoned dog chained behind a dumpster still wearing the bow tie

We continue to read and tell you stories of abandonment. And each time it is more and more difficult to even try to find a motivation in such an inhumane behavior as dumping your dog as if it were garbage, a worthless object, in the middle of the street. And it is legitimate to ask why – and this in every part of the world – it is not clear to everyone that it is possible to give up ownership by accompanying the creature to any structure that takes care of animals, avoiding double torture.





Yet once again a dog was left behind a huge Texas supermarket dumpster, in a place no one would have gone to look. It is there that a family not only dumped their dog dressed up, still leaving the rhinestone collar with black bow tie on him, but also made sure to lock the leash just one meter long under a wooden pallet, to prevent it went away from there, and to put in front of him a bowl with food and water, thus, to wash his conscience.

The recovery of Blackjack, the abandoned dog chained behind a dumpster



Fortunately, someone from the supermarket heard noises coming from behind and found him, alerting the rescue. But the animal welfare officer was shocked to find the little guy chained back there, like they told him now he’s here, this is your new home. And it broke his heart when he saw that he was wearing that adorable collar, a symbol that someone, perhaps, once loved him, or perhaps preferred to treat him more like a trophy than a family member.





“We can’t even imagine how it is possible to download a living being in this way – they write from the Dallas Dog – Rescue.Rehab.Reform, the refuge that welcomed him and is now looking for a second chance for him -. Unfortunately there is no consequence for these actions and we remain speechless every time ». Now Blackjack, as it was called by the volunteers, is looking for a house and for sure there will be many in the United States who will want to open the doors of their home to him.

