the story of Elisa, 31 years old from Sommariva del Bosco – Targatocn.it

She is Elisa Gerbaldo, born in 1989. Lawyer by profession, lives in Sommariva del Bosco and works in the legal office of a company in the Saviglianese area.

As has happened to everyone, his life, in the last two years, has also been affected by the pandemic. Few relationships, almost always closed at home.

A forced isolation that she was able to transform into an opportunity: because it gave her the opportunity to experiment, creating a second professional activity.

Elisa is no longer just a lawyer, but has also become a fitness coach, motivator of well-being and physical activity. It is nationally certified and registered in the professional register specialized in weight loss, toning and definition.

“My role is to follow people at a distance, supporting them every day and motivating them, precisely to help people overcome this difficult period. I have loved sport since I was a young girl, I am a fitness instructor and personal trainer, and since June 2021 I created my online business from scratch. An activity that just started has aroused considerable interest and today boasts 10,8 thousand followers on social media. I am helping people to take care of their bodies remotely with constant support in every respect“, explains.

Its motto is: “with our body we will have to spend the rest of our life”.

Elisa tells us about her second activity, completely free for those who follow her, also to encourage young people in this difficult period. To believe in yourself and to try to react. “I support the importance of re-inventing oneself in the Covid period, of changing perspectives related to social networks if aimed at transmitting positive concepts to the people who follow us. I believe that today Italian entrepreneurship is not dead if one person he really wants to get back into the game with commitment and dedication “.

On its INSTAGRAM page ‘elisafitnesscoach’ publishes fun and educational content related to fitness, wellness and nutrition for free every day. Publish free video lessons to be done safely from home, from your PC, mobile phone or TV. Try to convey real concepts to help people feel better about themselves. Getting great satisfaction from it, especially when she receives messages of thanks from those who follow her and when she realizes that she has helped someone to take care of themselves and to love themselves more.

For those who want to follow it or learn more:

https://elisafitnesscoach.it/