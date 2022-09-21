The story of Elizabeth Holmes, the revelation of Silicon Valley

Stories of corporate broken toys sell. In recent months, books have been published, podcasts have been recorded and documentaries and series have been made that investigate the successful trajectories of young entrepreneurs who promise to revolutionize the world but end up starring in notorious failures. An example is Adam Neumann, the eccentric co-founder of the unicorn WeWork, who has been brought to life by Jared Leto in the Apple TV series we crashed. More recently, Disney+ has paid attention to another media case, that of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos. The series has earned her leading lady Amanda Seyfried her first Emmy Award in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries.

In The Dropout, an eight-episode miniseries, explores how, at just 19 years old and after dropping out of Stanford University, Holmes founded a company that promised to unsettle the medical industry with an innovative blood-testing system. Elizabeth Holmes was compared to Steve Jobs and defined as the new visionary of Silicon Valley. However, her revolutionary project turned out to be a farce.

A brilliant student at Stanford

The family tree of the Holmes family influenced Elizabeth from a young age. Her great-great-grandfather, of Danish origin, was a surgeon and inventor and an inspiration to Elizabeth since she was a child. As a teenager, she idolized Steve Jobs, and as the founder of Apple, she had ambitions to create something so innovative that it would be revolutionary. Her hard work in high school was rewarded when she was accepted to Stanford University, where she was part of the “President’s Scholars,” a small group of top-ranking students. The Disney + miniseries begins at this point, with the arrival of Elizabeth Holmes at Stanford and travels from the past to the present, when Holmes faces her legal process, which began in 2018.

During the only chemistry course she studied at Stanford, she proved to be a brilliant student. In college she met chemical engineering professor Channing Roberson, to whom she showed the original idea of ​​what would later become Theranos. At just 19 years old, her fear of needles gave her the idea she had been searching for years. Holmes designed a device that performed blood tests by extracting a single drop, with a prick similar to that made when measuring sugar. With unparalleled self-confidence, she dropped out of college and convinced her parents to invest the money set aside for her education at Theranos. She thus followed in the footsteps of her idol Steve Jobs, who also dropped out of college shortly after starting.

Elizabeth Holmes became CEO of her company in 2003. She managed to shatter the glass ceiling that seemed unbreakable for women in Silicon Valley at the turn of the new century. Finding a valid prototype of her blood-testing device was the essential cover letter to attract investors for Theranos. Engineers and chemists faced marathon days in the laboratory but the demonstrations never went well. In 2006, Elizabeth Holmes met with the pharmaceutical company Novartis to show them the prototype. If the presentation was successful, he would achieve a millionaire investment. Hours before the demonstration, the system failed and Holmes falsified the proper functioning of the prototype during the meeting, she secured financing and began the company’s farce.

In 2009, Ramesh Balwani, known as Sunny, joined Theranos. He and Elizabeth had known each other for years and were romantically involved. She served as director of operations until the termination of the company in 2018.

Elizabeth Holmes’s vision attracted prominent personalities. Theranos’s board of directors was made up of some of the most powerful men in recent decades. Among them, George P. Schultz, former Secretary of State of the United States. He hired the best engineers and hired Ana Arriola, who was involved in the design of the iPhone, to make Theranos machines also aesthetic.

For a time, Holmes became an inspiration for the youngest and especially for women, unaccustomed to working for a CEO. However, doubts about Theranos soon grew among employees. The workers wondered about the feasibility of the project. This behavior was stopped with strict security measures and preventing workers from different departments from talking to each other. The opacity was absolute. To prevent anyone from visiting the laboratories from outside, allusion was made to the industrial espionage that the high technology of the device developed by Theranos, baptized with the name of Edison, could receive. Nobody knew about this sophisticated technology, but in September 2013 they even managed to sign an agreement with the pharmacy chain Walgreens without seeing the operation of the laboratories or verifying the efficiency of the Edison machines. Thus, the imprecise blood tests of Theranos reached more than 40 locations. The company became a unicorn valued at 9,000 million dollars and Holmes became the youngest woman to be part of the Forbes list of the 400 richest people in the United States (she was ranked 110 with an estimated fortune of 3,500 million of dollars).

The university student who wore short-sleeved T-shirts and tied her hair up in casual buns became a sober businesswoman always dressed in a black turtleneck sweater, the same one that Steve Jobs wore in his public appearances. As reflected in the series, she changed the way she talked about herself depending on the situation, and in the advertisements and covers that she starred in, she always alluded to Theranos’s transgressive vision.

Lies in the lab

Tyler, the grandson of George Schultz (a member of the board of directors and one of the most influential politicians in the United States), joined Theranos in 2013, inspired by the Elizabeth Holmes project. Walking through the doors of the company’s laboratory, he found a reality very different from what he expected. It didn’t take long for Tyler and his partner Erika Cheung to see how things worked. Blood tests offered false, distorted or incomplete results that could endanger the lives of patients. Edison machines were not only unreliable, but in many cases were not even used.

Instead, they used existing devices from Siemens. The high technology that was supposed to remain secret did not exist. Tyler Schultz’s testimony was key in the investigation that journalist John Carreyrou published in October 2015 in The Wall Street Journal, a report that began the company’s debacle. In 2016, after a visit to the Theranos laboratories of CMS, the federal agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services, it was forced to cease its activity imminently.

The business closed in 2018. Elizabeth Holmes and Sunny faced 11 criminal charges, including fraud and conspiracy. In January 2022, Holmes was found guilty of defrauding investors and not guilty of misleading patients. He is currently 38 years old, is out on bail and in September the process begins where his sentence will be known.. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

The Disney+ miniseries also alludes to the consequences that Holmes’ behavior could have on other colleagues when holding positions of responsibility. In the final chapter, a nod is made to the true story of a young entrepreneur from Silicon Valley with features similar to those of the founder of Theranos who had to dye her hair brunette to avoid comparisons with Eliza.