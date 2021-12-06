The story of “intelligent viruses”, from hepatitis to the origins of Covid

HEALTH – The latest book by Paolo Sossai, Unicam teacher and head physician of Internal Medicine, has been published, written in collaboration with the infectious disease specialist Claudio Puoti and the journalist Fabio Castori. In the volume the lessons learned and often forgotten by humanity at every pandemic, as the case of Carlo Urbani teaches

“The history of man is marked by infectious diseases which influenced life and death, but it seems that we have forgotten about it, so much so that we have reduced the infectious disease wards, closed the sanatoriums and dedicated time and energy, including economic ones, almost exclusively to chronic degenerative diseases ». This is one of the key steps of Smart Viruses – The Forgotten History, the latest book of Paolo Sossai, Unicam teacher and head of internal medicine for 16 years, in collaboration with the journalist Fabio Castori and the infectious disease specialist and university professor Claudio Puoti, who died prematurely at the end of the writing of the volume.



A surprisingly topical book (published by Armando Curcio publisher, with a preface by Ignazio Mario, professor of Surgery at Thomas Jefferson University), where the history of humanity is retraced together with that of viruses, much longer than that of homo sapiens. A story that, as Professor Sossai writes, starts at least 12 thousand years ago, when the first rudimentary societies were born. A relationship of closeness between people and people, as well as between people and animals, which made possible the social, technological and cultural development of our species. A proximity that however caused the first spillovers (the transmission of bacteria and viruses from animals to humans) and consequently the first epidemics, defined in the book “Faithful companions of humanity”. Thousands of years pass and here is hepatitis, the Spanish flu, AIDS, Sars, Mers, Covid-19. Without forgetting the plague, even if it is not a bacterium.

But among the pages of the book, not only the pain and discomfort caused by the intelligence of the virus emerge. The real intelligence that plays the leading role is that of man, capable, at the time of medieval Venice, of understanding the effectiveness of social distancing, the importance of quarantine, the need to raise funds to study the disease (in that case the plague) which through several waves has killed millions of deaths in Europe and Asia. And on the other side of the coin, the book is not afraid to highlight the lack of that intelligence that has allowed us from generation to generation to survive viruses with extremely high mortality rates. Clear shortcomings, according to the authors, in the first moments (and not only) of the Covid pandemic in 2020: “Covid-19 – writes Sossai in the chapter dedicated to Italy – highlighted the incompetence and unpreparedness of an entire ruling class, including the health one, which has sent its doctors and the entire health staff into disarray ”.

The volume cannot help but tell the story of Carlo Urbani: a man who with his brilliant intuitions and finally with his sacrifice managed to stop the worldwide spread of a virus with a much higher lethality rate than Covid, that of Sars. A virus, discovered by Urbani himself in 2003, which fell somewhat into oblivion in the years preceding the current pandemic. A virus that perhaps did not leave its mark on the collective memory thanks to the heroic interventions of Doctor Urbani. The parable of the life and work of the doctor who died on March 29, 2003 precisely because of Sars is the fundamental example for understanding the direction of Smart viruses. «I believe – he says Giuliana Chiorrini, wife of Urbani, whose testimony was collected by the authors of the book – that if Carlo had been there, the pandemic could have been contained (from Covid, ed) or, at least, different measures would have been used to deal with it. Unfortunately he is no longer there and the world has not made the most of his experience ».

A book tells about “the irritated world”

