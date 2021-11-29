The story of Louisa May Alcott and the success of Little Women

The fame won by Louisa May Alcott it is still very much present in popular culture. Writer and feminist, she has published several novels and stories for children, but her masterpiece par excellence responds to the name of Little Women and, even today, it is a current story and well-liked by readers. Over time, the adventures of the March sisters they have changed shape, choosing more or less well-known faces from the world of cinema and television. The latest transposition arrived in 2019 and has recently arrived in streaming also on Netflix.

Louisa May Alcott and that heroine named Jo

But, even before Little Women, Louisa May Alcott had cultivated the dream of writing with other books. The very first came in 1855 and was mostly a collection of short stories intended simply for little Ellen Emerson. With the outbreak of the American Civil War, the writer worked as nurse and he collected some of those experiences in his fiction. After publishing the novel Moods and other stories under it pseudonym from AM Barnard, for Louisa May Alcott the long awaited moment finally arrived. She collected her precious childhood moments together with her sisters and gave them a new life, with some narrative freedom, setting up a new story, that of March family.

Little Women, in principle, it was published in parts. The first in 1868, while the second – which in Italy is called Little Women grow up – in 1869. The saga of the March family consists of four volumes: the third, Little Men, was published in 1871 and follows the life of Jo alla Plumfield School, while the fourth, Jo’s boys, arrived in 1886. After all, Jo is her strongest character, that heroine of yesteryear in which Louisa May Alcott saw herself again. And, over time, this story has inspired big and small screens as well. Of the most famous transpositions we can quote the film with Katharine Hepburn from 1933, the remake with Elizabeth Taylor in 1948 and the first miniseries of the 1950s that aired on the BBC.

The story of Little Women has repeatedly bewitched cinema and television. Recently, for example, it was the BBC that wanted a remake of the TV series, which arrived in 2017 with Emily Watson and Angela Lasbury. And, as already mentioned, the latest film in the cinema is the one directed by Greta Gerwig with a stellar cast consisting of Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Dern, Florenge Pugh, Meryl Streep and Saoirse Ronan.

