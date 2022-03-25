The story of Miguel Rendón, the young Hispanic traveled to Tijuana to surprise his mother and ended up kidnapped and murdered | Univision 34 Los Angeles KMEX

Los Angeles California.- The FBI identified and recovered the remains of Miguel Rendon in Tijuana, Mexico. The young man had been kidnapped when he crossed the border to surprise his mother and even when his family paid for his ransom, he was never heard from again.
Just weeks after the coronavirus pandemic was declared, in May 2020, Miguel Rendon, 19, a resident of San Diego, He crossed the border to surprise his mother and visit his girlfriend. However, the dream of reuniting with his loved ones became his last journey and his family’s worst nightmare.
Between sobs, Emma Medrano Gallardo told the KNSD media outlet in San Diego, California, what she felt one night in 2020 when she received a call telling her that her son had been kidnapped.
“Pay the money please”, the last thing Miguel Rondon said to his mother
“Ma’am, we have your son,” they told the woman after receiving a call in the middle of the night. The subjects did not identify themselves and only asked for a certain amount of money to return the young man about to graduate from Hoover High School in San Diego.
Medrano assured that he did not believe the first call. However, in a second contact, this time a video call completely changed his life.
“My heart almost stopped,” the mother said, describing what it felt like to see her son tied up, his face bloodied and barely able to speak.
“Mom pay the money please,” says the woman who was the last she heard from her son. While the kidnappers told him not to call the police because they would kill him and they assured him that if he paid what they asked they would not do anything to him.
As the parents of the Hispanic could, they collected what they were asked for while the father went to Cuauhtémoc Boulevard, near the Parador motel in Tijuana, where they last saw Miguel on May 29, 2020. The mother, for her part, He waited in another location where his son would be delivered.
For six hours the woman waited counting every second to see her son, but he never came. Since then, the woman joined a search group for missing persons in Baja California and she never lost hope of seeing her son’s eyes shine again.
Mysterious find leaves more questions than answers
After two years without information about her son, the FBI contacted the family reporting that they had found his body in Tijuana. The circumstances of death have not been revealed, nor have the conditions of the remains or the area where it was found.
Miguel’s family shares his story to alert families that constantly cross the border area, asking for prayers and support at this link to help them face the tragedy that changed their lives.
Mexico, a high-risk destination, according to the US State Department
US authorities classify Mexico as a high-risk destination and recommend that travelers reconsider trips to that country. The list of widespread and common risks for travelers include: violent crimes such as homicides, kidnappings, carjackings and robberies.
However, the reality is that many families on the west coast of the US are divided between California and Mexico, so border crossings are part of an almost daily routine and in most cases the perception of danger does not exist. for people who constantly travel.
Destinations are classified on the US government list as “do not travel” or “reconsider travel” locations.
- State of Colima for delinquency and kidnapping.
- State of Guerrero for delinquency and kidnapping.
- State of Michoacán for delinquency and kidnapping.
- State of Sinaloa for crime and kidnapping
- State of Tamaulipas for delinquency and kidnapping.
- State of Baja California for delinquency and kidnapping.
- State of Chihuahua for delinquency and kidnapping.
- State of Coahuila for delinquency and kidnapping.
- State of Durango for delinquency.
- State of Guanajuato for delinquency.
- State of Jalisco for delinquency and kidnapping.
- State of Mexico for delinquency and kidnapping.
- State of Morelos for delinquency and kidnapping.
- State of Nayarit for delinquency.
- State of Sonora for delinquency and kidnapping.
- State of Zacatecas for delinquency and kidnapping.