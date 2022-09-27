the story of one of rap’s biggest classics

After Gangsta’s Paradise of Coolioit’s the turn of Still DREof Dr.Dre and Snoop Dogg to cross the threshold of billion streams. A remarkable performance when you know that the song was released 23 years ago, in 1999. Studios record holder from Los Angeles to Half Time Show from Super Bowl 2022here is the story of a title that has become legendary.

The creation of the piece

To put it into context, you have to know that at that moment, Dr.Dre was somewhat challenged in the world of rap. His first album, The Chronic (1992) was a success. But in seven years (until 1999), he had only released only one compilation, Dr. Dre Presents: The Aftermath. A project well received by its fans, of course, but less well by the general public. So with years of absence and a single project, some are beginning to question, all things considered, his place among the top rappers of the time. This was without counting the release of his second album, 2001.

The piano, it’s the most recognizable part of Still DRE Whether you’re 15 or 55, it’s very unlikely that the notes mean nothing to you. And as with many mega hits, the line is a bit randomly born. Immediately after producing Just the two of us ofEminem, Scott Torch, former keyboardist of the band The Roots hang out with Dr.Dre in Los Angeles. One day in the studio, he starts strumming a few notes, without any clear objective at the time. After just a few secondsthe Doc’ stops him dead, sure and certain to hear the line of a piece that will become legendary.

Once the production is done, the lyrics remain to be written. And it’s none other than Shawn Corey Carter aKa Jay Z, who is responsible for ghostwriter words. The sound also marks the reunion between Dr.Dre and Snoop Dogg, so far a little cold. Jay Z will take up the challenge hands down. He will later confide that he imagined the lines between the two rappers in order to be inspired to write the lyrics of this comeback-like sound.

write the story

It’s in a timing where his rap was somewhat questioned that the hip-hop legend decides to unveil the single from his next studio album: Still DRE A return to Gangsta Rap pure and hard, ranging from the lyrics that we know him well to the very cliché clip between mini-shorts and lowriders (in which incidentally appears Eminemthen little protege of Dr)

The first piano notes begin. “Still Snoop Dogg and DRE ’99, nigga, guess who’s back”. How to sign a better return than with such a single? Because the equation is perfect. On one side, the West Coast rapper and his foal Snoop “reconciled” to form one of the most legendary rap pieces in the history of this genre. On another side, Jay Z’s lyrics are perfect, totally imbued with the osmosis between the two MC’s. And finally, the production, heady, fruit of the collaboration between Dr.Dre, stork and Mel-Man, will be remembered for generations. This tube will also open the doors of the world of music to Scott Torchwhich will then work with 50 Cent Where Justin Timberlakeamong others.

A hit that has become legendary

23 years after its release, the track became legendary. It fits into the short list rap titles that have become legendary, alongside the In da Club, Lose Yourself Where The Message. It took twelve years after its release and 2011 for Still DRE be posted on Youtube. And in just ten years, it has surpassed the billion views. This week he also surpassed the billion streams threshold on Spotify. This is the second rap sound from the 90s to reach this level, a few months later Gangsta’s Paradiseof Coolio. Nice performance! The hit is so legendary, that everyone recognizes it. Even high school students who weren’t born when it was released…

Proof of the “classic” denomination of this tube, Still DRE was performed live during the halftime show of the Super Bowl 2022which brought together 50 Cent, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dr.Dre and Mary J. Blige, to the delight of rap fans. The video of this Half Time Show alone already has more than 130 million views.

The musical career of the former member of N.W.A.will also have led to writing the legend of what is now his greatest piece. At his age, Compton’s genius is the one who has done the most to make rap what it has become. Proud of what he has accomplished, he did not accept the demands of the NFL during the Super Bowl, who wished censor lyrics considered problematic. Because Still DRE that’s it: “Still fuck with the beats, still not loving police“.

Still a classic.