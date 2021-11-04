The story of Robert Downey Jr., from the hard life in prison to the rebirth to Hollywood Olympus

Robert Downey Jr. is a survivor of himself, a true rock star of Hollywood that before becoming one of the highest paid and most famous actors ever thanks to his portrayal of the character of Tony Stark in Iron Man, The Avengers and various films of the universe Marvel, he fought against addictions and legal problems that they could end his career when it just started. Son of director Robert Downey Sr., he made his film debut at only five years in 1970 starring in Pound and in several teen movies in the 1980s, up to the lead role in biopic Chaplin of the 1992 in which he plays the great Charlie Chaplin while also receiving one Oscar nomination (he does not win because there is an extraordinary one against him Al Pacino in Scent of a Woman).

In 1996, when he comes stopped by the police on Sunset Boulevard, everything seems to collapse: Robert Downey Jr. is found in possession of drug and one pistol, a month later while he is out on bail he is found sleeping on the sofa in the neighbor’s house where he sneaked in, in 1997 he does not go to one of the mandatory drug tests that are imposed on him by the Los Angeles court and in 1999 after other violations of bail comes sentenced to three years in prison in Corcoran, California, just as his latest film, Black and White, is about to be released.

Remains in jail one year, until a judge decides that his conduct allows him to get out. While in prison, Robert Downey Jr. gives a famous interview with Vanity Fair in which he tells his life behind bars: he sleeps in the most uncomfortable bed in the cell, often works in the kitchen (where he admits he doesn’t know how to do anything), after a period of isolation he becomes friends with many inmates, also joins the prison choir and improves to the point of remembering the birthday of his sister Allyson, something he had never done before. His addiction problems did not end with Corcoran (in 2001 he was stopped while he wanders barefoot in a daze for Culver City) but after starring in the sitcom Ally McBeal, Robert Downey Jr.’s career restarts thanks also to the help of friends: Mel Gibson pay for him the insurance needed to act in Hollywood (no company wanted to insure it anymore), Ben Stiller he wants it in his play Tropic Thunder and finally in the 2008 director Jon Favreau chooses it for Iron Man: «He figured out how to take the character to another level“He tells the press,”He found many of his life experiences in Tony Stark“. A choice that creates one of the iconic characters of action cinema of recent years: Robert Downey Jr. He plays Tony Stark in two other Iron Man films and five other Marvel Universe films through 2019. He has been sober since 2003, and in 2015 the Governor of California granted him a final pardon.