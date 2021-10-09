The story of Ryan Gosling’s perfect Old Fashioned in Crazy, Stupid, Love

Hollywood is usually a cocktail disaster. Detective Nick Charles ne The shadow man from 1934, arguably the most drunkard film of all time, is shown instructing bartenders to shake a martini, an idea that gives chills to martini purists that the drink must be categorically mixed. James Bond fares no better in his many cinematic requests for “shaken and unmixed” vodka martini. And let’s draw a pitiful veil over all the nonsense that Tom Cruise does in Cocktail.

But at least one film served viewers as a perfect Old Fashioned. It was the crazy romantic comedy of 2011 Crazy, Stupid, Love, in which Ryan Gosling plays a hugely popular womanizer and Emma Stone his ultimate romantic target. In his apartment, Gosling begins his seduction with an expertly crafted Old Fashioned, with a sugar cube, jigger whiskey, lots of ice and a large slice of orange zest. The scene is super glossy, lasts about ten seconds, and looks like an ad for craft cocktails. Who made it perfect?

Eric Alperin, that’s who. Alperin is the co-owner of the popular The Varnish bar in downtown Los Angeles and the recent co-author, with Deborah Stoll, of a cocktail memoir titled Unvarnished: A Gimlet-Eyed Look at Life Behind the Bar. When it opened in 2009, The Varnish was Los Angeles’ first major craft cocktail bar and attracted a stellar clientele. One of his first aficionados was an emerging star: Ryan Gosling.

Unvarnished: A Gimlet-Eyed Look at Life Behind the Bar

“He lived in the city center,” Alperin says of Gosling. “He had a loft there. He had his own group of friends. They went in for a drink. We got to know each other. “One night, the actor asked Alperin (a former actor himself) to teach him how to make a couple of cocktails. He was doing research for the role of the womanizer.” I said, ‘Okay. Let’s focus on the classics. Man drinks old fashioned ” ‘. Alperin felt that a character like the one Gosling was playing would undoubtedly favor Old Fashioned.

Loading... Advertisements

Alperin took him to Bar Keeper, a cocktail gear boutique in Silver Lake, to purchase equipment. Gosling studied bartenders at The Varnish and then practiced both at the bar and at his home. “He understood”, Alperin says, “that he wanted to make it second nature, as if he had done it a million times.”

And this is how the greatest Old Fashioned in the history of cinema was born.

Jonathan KnowlesGetty Images

Alperin, meanwhile, became a star with Unvarnished. Most of the cocktail books published by famous bars are collections of recipes with the history of the place stuck around them in a boastful way. Unvarnished it’s something different. Since the days of Cosmopolitan by Toby Cecchini, in 2003, there was no book capable of recounting the life of a barman in all its facets and even in its hardships. Chapter titles include “Vice” and “Top Ten Reasons Not to Dating a Bartender”. (No. 4: “They take too much drugs.” No. 9: “They betray”.) In a memorable scene, three women Alperin had slept with gather at the bar at closing time. In another, he spends a day limping around the city (he’s on crutches from an injury), because he doesn’t remember where he parked his car.

“Writing a cookbook wasn’t an idea that excited me,” Alperin said. “I thought more about the stories, having a theatrical background. I also wanted to write some low and dirty moments “.

But there is not only this. Alperin trained in the school of the legendary Sasha Petraske, who launched the cocktail revolution when he opened Milk & Honey, a small speakeasy on New York’s Lower East Side, in 1999. There are justifiably chapters where Alperin gets very serious about to the ice and the improvement of the bar service. There is also a witty and enlightening portrait of Petraske, an eccentric genius who wore a broken pocket watch, had a very special makeup for traveling light, and taught his staff to assume “the position of Wonder Woman power” (hands on hips, feet apart, chin up) before each turn.

“It was a duty,” Alperin said of the tribute to Petraske, who tragically died young in 2015 at the age of 42. “I owe him so much. Many of us in the industry owe him a lot. He was my friend. “

That that friendship somehow made it to the big screen in the form of Gosling’s Old Fashioned is pure Hollywood magic. And if you want to imitate Gosling and become the house bartender, well, the recipe is in the book.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io