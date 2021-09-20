The story of Sad Keanu, the melancholy meme with the Matrix actor

The most famous memes on the web: history and curiosities

The original photo was taken in May 2010 and in the same period the first modification was made on the 4Chan platform. But it’s on Reddit that the content went viral, with the first ironic caption. It will not be long before his entry on Facebook which will also dedicate a day to cheer him up.

Perhaps it will be for its slightly unkempt appearance, or for the shopping bags, left to themselves on any bench in an anonymous park. More likely, it will have been the absorbed gaze of the subject that determined its fame in the world of the web. Because the one he portrays Keanu Reeves intent on eating a sandwich sitting on a bench is a special photo, one of those that for a sum of small events has rightfully entered the category of Internet’s most popular memes. The viral contents that monopolize the attention of users can have many meanings and it is not uncommon to see the same one dropped in multiple contexts different from each other. But that of the Canadian actor, known to most for having played the role of Neo in the Matrix saga, leaves no room for too many interpretations: the “Sad Keanu“, as he was dubbed by the network, embodies the melancholy sadness of those who are kidnapped by anxious thoughts.

When was the meme born?

That Reeves’ life was studded with tragedies Much of the American and non-American public knew this: a completely absent father, school abandoned at 17, best friend River Phoenix who died of an overdose in 1993 and his girlfriend who died after a car accident in 2001. As if all this is not true. that was enough, for years the actor has been supporting his sister Kim in the fight against leukemia. But the “Sad Keanu” meme came into the world in May 2010 and it is as if it had no connection with what has been said so far. It so happens that one fine day of that month, the photographer of Splash News Ron Asadorian immortalized it just as Reeves ate alone on a bench. The first photomontage dates back to May 23, also of the same year, and was the work of some user who orbited around Green-ovale.net, an archive of 4Chan, where it was loaded.

On June 3, rockon4life, a Reddit user, posted the photo titled “Keanu. More sadness in the comments” and adding the first of many captions that in the years to come enriched the semantics of that meme: “I really like acting … Because when I act, I’m no longer myself”. An assemblage was officially born that decontextualized the original photo, giving it a vaguely gloomy air, which, according to 281,000 views, intercepted the need for an expressive instrument which had been absent up to that moment.

The diffusion

Joy immediately exploded – and affection? – for that meme, in which young and old alike recognized a very powerful vehicle for their messages. The most varied contributions using Reeves’ pensive face were not long in coming. After a diffusion on Reddit social platforms and online forums, the sadkeanu.com blog, on June 17, the blog SadKeanu.com launched three days earlier, it received a severe warning from Splash News, the entertainment and newspaper site for which the journalist who captured the actor’s loneliness with his camera worked. Appealed to the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), an American law governing the use of copyright. The blog was forced to delete the previous 270 posts and was also deleted. But this measure did not stem the vitality of the content that invaded Mark Zuckerberg’s social network. An event was even planned for June 15, a day dedicated to a work of good that consisted of cheering up Keanu Reeves with love letters, messages and gifts.

The actor’s response

The Canadian artist, who until then had remained unaware of what was happening, was later able to have his say. Interviewed by the BBC, Reeves expressed an opinion that suggests the annoyance felt by that meme: “I wish I hadn’t been photographed eating a sandwich on the streets of New York? Yup“Nobody could ever blame him, however the fact remains that the web is full of images with his stylized face or phrases of any kind.

Many memes derived from the original have arrived over time: from “Sad Keanu with a helmet” to “Happy Keanu”, passing through “Keanu Tai Chi”. Until you get to “Laurence Fishburne sad“, the famous Morpheus who in so many ways tried to support the chosen one. On the other hand, we all know that sooner or later Reeves – in his cinematic version – will take revenge and who knows if in the fourth and final episode of the Matrix saga he will appear in the screens of the authors of the parodies that have haunted him for years.