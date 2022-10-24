The story of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer revolutionizes the genre of ‘true crime’

It arrived on Netflix with hardly any promotion and, a month later, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has become the third most watched series in the history of the platform and has risen to first place in its top ten. The success has been such after its premiere that Netflix has taken the opportunity to program Conversations with a killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer tapes, a miniseries with the protagonist’s confessions.

The public has always had a special predilection for the so-called true crime, a genre that recreates real murders from different more or less recent moments in history. Some experts affirm that the taste for this genre is not morbid and has more to do with curiosity or mere knowledge of real cases. And it is that Jeffrey Dahmer’s is not the only solved or unsolved case that has made the leap to the small screen.

Ted Bundy was a serial killer who confessed to 30 homicides of women committed in seven different states during the 1970s. On the Netflix grid, you can see the movie Extremely Cruel, Wicked and Wicked, starring Zac Efron and Lily Collins , which tells the story of a single mother in love with Ted Bundy and who for years refuses to accept the truth about his murders. The platform also offers Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, with archival images and recordings made on death row that shape the portrait of this criminal.

On the trail of the zodiac

Another case is that of the Zodiac killer, who hit northern California in the late 1960s. His specific identity remains unknown and although in a letter supposedly written by himself he confessed to 37 murders, the only confirmed victims were ten men and three women. The figure of him inspired the movie Zodiac, directed by David Fincher, and also appears in the American Horror Story series. Specifically, in the fourth episode of season 5 (Hotel), at a dinner where he meets with other serial killers.

Like American Horror Story, American Crime Story features a case each season as a self-contained miniseries. The first one is dedicated to the murder trial of OJ Simpson (played by Cuba Gooding Jr.); the second, The Assassination of Gianni Versace, focuses on the designer’s crime at the hands of Andrew Cunanan and in which Penelope Cruz and Ricky Martin appear; and the third, entitled Impeachment, exposes and analyzes the sexual scandal of Bill Clinton, played by Clive Owen.

But not all serial killers are men. Disney + has released Candy: Murder in Texas, about the case of Candy Montgomery, who in 1980 murdered her friend and her lover’s wife, Betty Gore, on Friday the 13th.

platforms

Disney+. It has a collection dedicated to true crimes, among which you can find documentaries, series and films of the genre.

Prime Video. This year the film ‘My friend Dahmer’ was released, in which Ross Lynch plays the adolescent Dahmer before becoming one of the cruelest murderers.

Netflix. This platform delves into the lives of serial killers like Dahmer, Bundy or The Sons of Sam, among others.