The story of Streets of Philadelphia, the song Bruce Springsteen wrote to raise public awareness of AIDS

In 1993 a film came out to the cinema that for the first time it tackles the issue of AIDS directly and the prejudices related to the spread of this disease in America and in the world. It is directed by Jonathan Demme (the director de The Silence of the Innocents), interpreted by Tom Hanks And Denzel Washington and it’s called Philadelphia.

It tells the story of Andrew Beckett, a successful attorney at a major Philadelphia law firm who contracts the AIDS virus and is first marginalized by his colleagues and then fired by his bosses, until lose dignity and hope.

He will find her thanks to the efforts of Joe Miller, a black lawyer played by Denzel Washington, conservative and hostile to homosexuals, who changes his mind, accepts the case that has been rejected by nine lawyers and helps Andrew in his battle for justice, to the inevitable end: Andrew dies a few days after the verdict which recognizes discrimination and four and a half million dollars in compensation.

It is a beautiful and courageous film that shakes America (some of the AIDS patients pictured in the film are actually sick and hospitalized people) written by Jonathan Demme to awaken solidarity and awareness of AIDS in public opinion. For the soundtrack he wants a great rock name that can bring the widest possible audience to this difficult film. Shoot the first sequence, in which the camera moves slowly along the streets of Philadelphia and mounts it using Southern Man from Neil Young, then asks Neil for a song for the movie. He responds with a piece entitled Philadelphia, which Jonathan Demme uses for the credits, during the moving scene of Andy’s wake organized by his partner Miguel (played by Antonio Banderas). A piece is missing for the opening scene, which according to Jonathan Demme is fundamental to introduce the atmosphere and the theme of the film, and therefore decides to call Bruce Springsteen.

The Boss has never written a soundtrack, he has not worked with the E Street Band on the last two albums Human Touch And Lucky Town, locks himself up alone in the studio he built in his New Jersey home, writes a text inspired by the loss of a friend and accompanying himself only with a drum machine he records a hypnotic and poignant piece entitled Streets of Philadelphia. He sends it to Jonathan Demme explaining that it is just a demo, a first version to be developed but the director decides it’s perfect and inserts it into the film as it is. Tom Hanks told Variety: “If you want to have a great scene in a movie, make sure there is a Bruce Springsteen song“.

The first scene of Philadelphia it also becomes the inspiration for the Streets of Philadelphia: Bruce walking along the streets of Philadelphia from the periphery to the center, traveling symbolically all the roads of America of 1993 to carry his message. The film was released on December 22, 1993 and became one of the biggest hits of the year, Tom Hanks is awarded with an Oscar for his portrayal of Andrew Beckett, Bruce Springsteen reaches number 9 in the American charts and number 2 in England wins five Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe it’s a Oscar like best original soundtrack.

During the night of the Oscars, when Bruce collects the award in front of an audience of Hollywood stars (Neil Young has also been nominated) he is visibly excited and perhaps not at ease, then he approaches the microphone and after thanking he says: “Sometimes you do your best work and hope you bring the best out of your audience as well. You hope it can have an effect on people’s lives in the real world to eliminate fear and recognize others as equal to us., through the veil of our differences“.