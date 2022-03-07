The story of the 11-year-old Ukrainian boy who escaped alone with a phone number written on his hand

An 11-year-old Ukrainian boy crossed the border with Slovakia, alone, with a plastic bag, his passport and a phone number written in his hand, according to the police of that country on Sunday.

“He came alone from Zaporizhia because his parents had to stay in Ukraine”, told the AFP news agency the police spokeswoman, Denisa Bardyova. Arriving at the border, he was greeted on Saturday by a team of volunteers who provided him with food and something warm to protect him from the cold.

In the official police account they told the story of this child with emotion and expressed: “He’s the biggest hero of the night.” Also, they described him: “he won us all with his smile, audacity and determination, worthy of a true hero”.

As it transpired, the minor’s mother would have remained in Kiev to take care of her disabled mother. But, that phone number was the home that awaited the child across the border.

Local volunteers quickly contacted the boy’s relatives in Slovakia, who came looking for him and took him to Brastislava, the country’s capital.

The Russian Army has occupied the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, since Friday, where – according to the Ukrainian authorities – artillery fire caused a fire. The Russian government, on the other hand, denies causing the fire.

